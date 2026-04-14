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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
13.04.26 | 09:56
0,338 Euro
-2,48 % -0,009
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GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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PR Newswire
14.04.2026 13:54 Uhr
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Designed in Milan, Built for Europe: GAC Debuts the AION UT Electric Hatchback

MILAN, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC today launches its second model in the fully electric AION product line in Europe's capital of design Milan: the electric hatchback AION UT. The model was developed by GAC and co-designed by the GAC's Advanced Design Centre in Milan. AION UT will first go on sale in Finland, Greece, Poland and Portugal this quarter. Other European markets will follow in Q3.

AION UT combines a contemporary design with a spacious interior and advanced intelligence and safety technology. It has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm and an interior space comparable to that of a mid-size sedan. The infotainment system features dual screens: a 14.6-inch touchscreen and an 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster. AION UT meets the highest safety standards, equipped with a double door ring, V-shaped side curtain airbags, and Level 2 ADAS technology.

The range is up to 430 km (WLTP). Charging from 30 to 80% via DC takes 24 minutes. The 0-100 km/h sprint is completed in 7.3 seconds. AION UT is available in two trim levels: Premium and Luxury.

Built in Austria

Like the SUV AION V, introduced in Europe last year, AION UT is assembled at Magna's facility in Graz. Localization improves supply efficiency and market responsiveness, and marks a strategic shift for GAC: from vehicle exports to deeper, localised roots in Europe. Guided by its "In Europe, for Europe" commitment, GAC aims to actively contribute to the European electric mobility ecosystem, through local manufacturing, regional partnerships, and investment in sustainable mobility.

Designed in Milan

GAC's European Advanced Design Centre bridges Eastern automotive expertise with European design sensibility, developing vehicles tailored to the European market. Located in Milan's Via Tortona design district, the Centre brings together an international team of designers working on future mobility concepts, including next-generation electrification technologies. Models such as AION UT illustrate the Centre's approach: combining GAC's global technology with the refined aesthetics and craftsmanship that European customers expect.

GAC is working to expand further across Europe through new partnerships and the development of sales and service networks.

Pricing

Depending on the different market conditions, European pricing starts at 27,990 Euros.

About GAC

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2955871/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/designed-in-milan-built-for-europe-gac-debuts-the-aion-ut-electric-hatchback-302741667.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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