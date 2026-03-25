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WKN: A12FAG | ISIN: US0008991046 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.03.26 | 21:00
11,330 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ADMA BIOLOGICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADMA BIOLOGICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2026 11:36 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ADMA Biologics, Inc.: ADMA Biologics Addresses Misleading Short-Seller Report

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) ("ADMA" or the "Company"), a U.S. based, end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty biologics, today addressed a report issued on March 24, 2026 by Culper Research (the "Short Report"), a firm that has published similarly negative "research reports" regarding public companies after taking short positions in the stock. The Short Report discloses that Culper Research holds a short position in ADMA. ADMA, and its Board of Directors takes seriously its obligations to fairly and accurately report its operating and financial results and make all public disclosures in accordance with the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in accordance with the standards of U.S. GAAP. The Short Report, by contrast, appears premised on speculative assertions derived from unidentified and unreliable sources and contains numerous misleading, false and inaccurate statements. Despite the conjecture pervading the Short Report, ADMA is taking appropriate steps to review the assertions.

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is a U.S. based, end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: ASCENIV (immune globulin intravenous, human - slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); BIVIGAM (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. Additionally, ADMA is developing SG-001, a pre-clinical, investigative hyperimmune globulin targeting S. pneumonia. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products and product candidates at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products and product candidates. ADMA's mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA holds numerous U.S. and foreign patents related to and encompassing various aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Argot Partners | 212-600-1902 | ADMA@argotpartners.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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