Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has defined an Exploration Target at the Alpine Stellar prospect, part of its 100%-owned AMC Copper Project in western Tasmania, Australia.

Highlights

Exploration Target * defined at Alpine Stellar of 15-25 Mt grading 0.6-0.8% Cu, containing approximately 120-150 kt of copper (see Table 1 and cautionary statement below) .

Exploration Target supported by 37 drill holes (9,114 m) defining a mineralized footprint over 600 metres strike length from near surface to at least 440 metres depth , with the system remaining open down dip.

High-grade copper zones intercepted near the base of drilling (including 23.0m @ 1.14% Cu from 393m, AP036 1 ) indicate the system remains strong at depth , supporting additional exploration potential.

District-scale growth potential with multiple target areas identified along-trend and within a 10-20 km radius of Alpine Stellar Zone (Figure 1), and field exploration programs in progress.

Alpine is 100% owned by CopperCorp and benefits from sealed road access, renewable grid power and a mining-supportive jurisdiction in western Tasmania.

Alpine Stellar Zone Exploration Target*

Prospect Tonnage Range

(Million tonnes) Grade Range

(% Copper) Contained Copper Range

(Thousand tonnes) Alpine Stellar 15 - 25 0.6 - 0.8 120 - 150

Table 1. Alpine Stellar Exploration Target ranges.

*Exploration Target Cautionary Statement

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target at Alpine Stellar are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has not been evaluated for reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction.

Alpine Stellar is CopperCorp's most advanced exploration prospect within the AMC Project license block area south of the Savage River iron ore mine. It is situated on the western side of the district that contains the largest operating mines in Tasmania including Renison Bell (Sn), Rosebery (Zn-Pb-Cu-Au-Ag), Savage River (Fe) and Henty (Au) which combined are the most significant contributors to the GDP of the state. Alpine Stellar was last reported on by the Company in December 20221. The recent review of Alpine Stellar was undertaken as part of a re-evaluation of all advanced prospects held in the Company's portfolio.

Stephen Swatton, President and CEO of CopperCorp commented:

"The work completed to establish an Exploration Target at Alpine Stellar reflects a strategic decision to re-evaluate this prospect. The Company is currently evaluating options for infill and expansion drilling at Alpine Stellar. The Company's objective is to evaluate the potential to define a Mineral Resource in accordance with NI 43-101 standards through further exploration. The Company now has two emerging copper opportunities, Alpine and Jukes, the latter is currently being drilled and is located 10 km along strike from the 300 Mt Mount Lyell copper mine.

Alpine Stellar is 60km north-west of Jukes and both locations already benefit from substantial technical and infrastructure de-risking. The Alpine Stellar Exploration Target calculation is supported by 37 drill holes, providing a strong foundation for advancing the project through targeted infill drilling. Beyond that, deeper drilling has confirmed strong copper grades at the base of current drilling, highlighting the potential to expand the system at depth.

Alpine Stellar also stands out for its location and infrastructural advantages, including sealed road access, renewable power and water, in a low-altitude, mining-supportive jurisdiction. Its occurrence in the Arthur Metamorphic Complex (AMC), now recognized as an overlooked and emerging Proterozoic IOCG belt, provides excellent district-scale exploration potential. The Exploration Target at Alpine Stellar offers a compelling platform for growth as we look to recommence systematic advancement of this emerging copper opportunity."

Alpine Stellar Exploration Target

An 'Exploration Target' under the JORC Code (2012) is a statement or estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, related to Exploration Results, cannot be reported as a Mineral Resource.

The Exploration Target was defined using block model estimation based on wireframed >0.3% Cu mineralized domains interpreted from drill hole data. The reported potential quantity and grade range reflects grade-tonnage relationships evaluated at 0.3% and 0.45% Cu cut-off grades within the domains, with the upper tonnage/lower grade case derived from the 0.3% cut-off and the lower tonnage/higher grade case derived from the 0.45% cut-off.

The Exploration Target comprises a series of mineralized domains defined over approximately 600 metres of strike length (Figure 1). Mineralization has been intersected in drilling from near surface beneath shallow cover (locally 0-40 metres depth) to approximately 440 metres below surface. Interpreted domains extend up to 550 metres below surface, with individual domains varying in size and extent depending on drill density and interpreted geological continuity. Drilling indicates that the system remains open at depth and locally along strike.

The Exploration Target was established to provide an early-stage conceptual assessment of the potential quantity and grade of the Alpine Stellar copper system, and to support internal evaluation of further advancement of the project. It is an early-stage assessment that may help guide further exploration, but it is not a Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve and should not be treated as such. It has not been evaluated for reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction, and takes no account of geological complexity, possible mining method or metallurgical recovery factors.

The Exploration Target is based on current geological understanding of the mineralization geometry, subsurface geochemistry and project geology. This is provided by an exploration drill hole database comprising 37 diamond core drill holes totalling 9,114m completed by CopperCorp and historical operators across the Alpine Stellar prospect area.

Further details regarding the methodology used to define the Exploration Target are provided in the "Technical Disclosure and Exploration Target Basis" section below.

Next Steps

The Company is evaluating follow-up drill program options to advance the Alpine Stellar Exploration Target. Potential work includes infill and expansion drilling.

Within the current Exploration Target, high-grade (>1% Cu) zones have been intersected in multiple drill holes, however, drill spacing remains wide in many parts of the system, limiting the current level of geological confidence but highlighting an opportunity to expand high-grade domains through targeted drilling.

The Company is currently assessing several additional target areas along strike within the broader Alpine corridor, with ongoing geological mapping and soil sampling programs aimed at refining and prioritising these opportunities within a 10-20 kilometre radius of Alpine Stellar (Figure 1). The Company looks forward to providing further updates on these targets as work progresses.

Figure 1. Map showing location of the Alpine Stellar and adjacent prospects in the Company's southern AMC Project area. Also shown are neighboring tenement holders (mostly ASX listed), and the location of operating mines and other development projects in the district.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/289821_0346a18054355b7c_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Plan view map of the Alpine Stellar prospect showing Exploration Target domain shells and drill holes on 1VD magnetic pseudo-colour image. Interpreted mineralized domains based on current drilling. This map does not define a Mineral Resource.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/289821_0346a18054355b7c_003full.jpg

Figure 3. 3D oblique view (looking southwest through section line A-A' on Figure 2) showing Alpine Stellar zone Exploration Target domain shells (>0.3% Cu domains) and existing drill holes. Interpreted mineralized domains based on current drilling. Not a Mineral Resource.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/289821_0346a18054355b7c_004full.jpg

Technical Disclosure and Exploration Target Basis

Information on previous exploration activities and results at the Alpine Prospect are included in the Company's Technical Report with an effective date of 18 April 20215, and previous CopperCorp TSX-V News Releases1-4 as listed in the References section. No new exploration drilling results are reported in this announcement.

The Exploration Target for the Alpine Stellar Zone was developed using mineralized domains constructed in Surpac software, informed by drillhole geological logging and geochemical assay data. Domain wireframes were interpreted on a sectional basis and constrained by geological understanding of the mineralized system, with consideration given to continuity along strike and down dip.

Mineralized domains were defined for various case studies using copper grade thresholds of >0.1%, >0.3% and >0.5% Cu. The Exploration Target is based on the >0.3% Cu domain, which was considered to provide an appropriate and balanced representation of the mineralized system at the current stage of exploration.

Domain interpretation was guided primarily by grade continuity, supported by geological observations. Minimum downhole widths of approximately 5 metres at >0.3% Cu and 3 metres at >0.5% Cu were applied, with limited internal dilution incorporated to maintain geological continuity. Domain extents were generally constrained to areas supported by drilling and extended down dip where geological continuity was considered reasonable. Individual domains vary in extent depending on drill density and geological confidence.

The Exploration Target is supported by data from 37 diamond drill holes totaling 9,114 metres, completed by CopperCorp and historical operators. Drillhole assay data was composited to 2-meter intervals prior to grade estimation, and bulk density values were assigned using measurements from the drill database.

Several interpolation methods, including Ordinary Kriging, Inverse Distance Weighting and Nearest Neighbour estimation, were evaluated. Nearest Neighbour estimation was selected for the Exploration Target as it was considered to best preserve grade distribution between drillholes and provide geologically reasonable results at the current level of drill spacing.

Grade-tonnage curves generated from the block model were used to evaluate the range of potential tonnes and grades across a range of copper cut-off grades. The reported potential quantity and grade range of the Exploration Target reflects grade-tonnage relationships evaluated at 0.3% and 0.45% copper cut-off grade scenarios, with the upper tonnage/lower grade case derived from the 0.3% cut-off and the lower tonnage/higher grade case derived from the 0.45% cut-off. The Exploration Target range reported reflects the uncertainty inherent in the current level of drilling and sensitivity to copper cut-off grades.

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target on the Alpine Stellar Zone are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project ("NI 43- 101"), and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a Mineral Resource.

About the Alpine Prospect

The Alpine prospect was discovered by CRA Exploration in the early 1980's after following up an airborne magnetic survey with gridding, ground magnetics, and soil geochemistry followed by two diamond drill holes in 1985. Stellar Resources drilled a further 19 holes between 2006 and 2008. The historical, wide-spaced drilling intersected significant IOCG style copper mineralization. CopperCorp gained ownership of the prospect in 2019 and between 2020-2022 drilled a further 16 holes for 5,490m in the Alpine Stellar zone.

IOCG style mineralization at Alpine is hosted in intensely deformed and metamorphosed amphibolites, mafic and pelitic schists, graphitic phyllites and carbonates belonging to the Bowry Formation of the Arthur Metamorphic Complex. Copper mineralization is associated with multiple sub-parallel magnetite-hematite-siderite-sulphide lenses in strongly silica-siderite altered chlorite schists. Mineralization consists mainly of chalcopyrite with lesser covellite and bornite. Additional chalcopyrite-pyrite breccia, vein and disseminated mineralization is hosted in silica-siderite altered and veined quartzites and schists adjacent to the ironstone lenses.

Mineralization remains open at depth, providing an opportunity for deeper drilling to test for extensions of the system below the current limits of drilling. Strong copper intercepts near the base of the current drill footprint, include1:

AP034: 5.0m @ 2.06% Cu from 187.0m, within 31.6m @ 0.64% Cu from 177.7m

AP035: 18.0m @ 0.90% Cu from 238m, within 45.0m @ 0.62% Cu from 217.0m

AP036: 23.0m @ 1.14% Cu from 393m, within 92.0m @ 0.50% Cu from 334.0m

Geological interpretation indicates that the host structural and stratigraphic framework at Alpine has the potential for repetition of favourable host sequences related to folding and structural offsets. This provides scope for the identification of additional mineralized zones in close proximity to the current Exploration Target.

The Alpine Stellar prospect benefits from excellent infrastructure access, including sealed roads, grid power and water, and is located at low altitude in a stable regulatory environment. These attributes provide a strong foundation for efficient exploration and support the potential for accelerated development pathways.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this news release, including the Alpine Stellar Exploration Target, was prepared and approved by Sean Westbrook, a Qualified Person for the Company as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Westbrook is a director and technical consultant to the Company.

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information on these adjacent properties, and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the properties that are the subject of this news release.

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp Resources Corp. is an Australian-focused copper exploration and development company with a dominant land position in western Tasmania, a globally recognised mining jurisdiction with a long history of copper production.

References

1CPER: TSXV News Release 7th December 2022 - CopperCorp Intercepts 92m at 0.50% Cu, including 23.0m at 1.14% Cu at Alpine Stellar Zone.

2CPER: TSXV News Release 3rd October 2022 - CopperCorp Intercepts High Grade Copper at Alpine Stellar Zone.

3CPER: TSXV News Release 8th June 2022 - CopperCorp Intersects Intervals of 54.2m @ 0.49% Cu and 106.0m @ 0.31% Cu in Hole AP027A at Alpine, starting 34m down hole.

4CPER: TSXV News Release 11th May 2022 - CopperCorp Intersects 43.0m at 0.62% Cu in Initial Drilling at Alpine Stellar Zone

5Independent Technical Report on EL2/2018 Tasmania Australia. Prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties (NI 43-101). Effective date: 18 April 2021.

Additional information about CopperCorp can be found on its website: www.coppercorpinc.com and at www.sedarplus.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation relating to, among other things, the Alpine Prospect and the Alpine Stellar prospect Exploration Target, the results of previous exploration work, interpretation of the nature of the mineralization at the Company's projects, the Company's plans and expectations regarding future exploration and drilling at Alpine Stellar and nearby prospects and the timing thereof; the merits of the Company's mineral projects and its other plans.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interprets", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or other statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and that such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include risks associated with the timing and outcome of the approval process for planned drill programs; that the Company may experience difficulties in exploration and drilling and carrying out related work; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on geophysical and drilling data that may change with more detailed information; possible accidents; the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental approvals necessary to carry out the Company's plans; the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; increases in costs; environmental compliance and changes in environmental and other local legislation and regulation; interest rate other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions; and other risks involved in the mineral exploration industry. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of risk factors and their potential effects.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including management's assumptions about the following: the availability of financing for the Company's exploration activities; operating and exploration costs; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; timing of the receipt of necessary regulatory and governmental approvals; market competition; and general business and economic conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289821

Source: CopperCorp Resources Inc.