St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Abraham Drost, MSc, P.Geo., as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately, and amended pricing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

Mr. Drost is a registered Professional Geoscientist (Ontario) and is President of Rift Minerals Inc., partnered with Anteros on the Seagull Critical Minerals Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario. Mr. Drost is also presently Chairman of Vinland Lithium Inc. Notably, Mr. Drost was formerly CEO, President and Director of Carlisle Goldfields Limited at the time of its merger with Alamos Gold Inc. and its Lynn Lake gold assets. He was the founding President, CEO and Director of Premier Royalty Inc. at the merger with Sandstorm Gold Inc. He was also former President, CEO and Director of Mega Precious Metals Inc. at the time of its merger with Yamana Gold Inc. In addition, Mr. Drost previously served as President and Director of Sabina Gold & Silver Corporation.

SEAGULL PROJECT EXPLORATION

Anteros is in the process of vesting a 20% Phase 1 interest in the Seagull Project (the "Project"), which is currently being explored for hydrogen and helium, as well as platinum, palladium, copper and nickel potential. The Company recently reported base metal and platinum group element assay results from drill hole RM26-01 at the Project, located approximately 80 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Project is operated by Rift Minerals Inc. under the option and joint venture agreement announced October 9, 2025, pursuant to which Anteros may earn up to a 49% interest.

Preparations are underway to resume drilling by late April to early May 2026, subject to field conditions. This next phase will leverage historical drill holes to further evaluate hydrogen and helium potential of gas-bearing structures as reported previously.

STATEMENTS FROM THE BOARD

"We welcome Mr. Drost as Executive Chairman of Anteros," said Bill Kennedy, Director and Founder. "Abraham is a seasoned explorationist who has overseen multiple merger-driven liquidity events. His experience and financial network will be a strong asset to shareholders. The observation of gas indications in three holes, including historical sustained flow in WM01-08, provides compelling evidence of an active gas system on the Project. Combined with our upcoming drill program, we believe we are entering a highly active phase of exploration with the potential to unlock significant value across both the gas and PGE targets."

Incoming Executive Chairman Abraham Drost stated: "In addition to Seagull, the Havens Steady and Strickland Projects in Newfoundland are compelling exploration opportunities."

In addition, the Company announces that Emily Halle will step down from her role as Director and transition into a Strategic Advisor position, where she will continue to support Anteros with her geological expertise and ongoing contributions to the Company's exploration strategy. Anteros thanks Ms. Halle for her service as Director and welcomes her continued involvement as Strategic Advisor.

AMENDMENT TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Further to the Company's press release of February 23, 2026, the Company announces that it has amended the terms of the Offering, consisting of: (i) units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit; and (ii) flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.065 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance from the date of issuance, provided, however, that should the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed $0.15 for ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance, the Company may accelerate the Warrant term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term.

Each FT Unit shall be comprised of one common share, issued on a flow-through basis (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of one whole Warrant.The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), which also qualify for the Canadian government's Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit.

Finally, the Company wishes to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 2,700,000 stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company. These options are exercisable at a price of $0.065 per Common Share and shall expire on the date that is five (5) years from the date of grant.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Geoff Heggie, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing projects in Newfoundland and Labrador and other Canadian jurisdictions targeting critical minerals.

ABOUT RIFT MINERALS INC.

Rift Minerals Inc. is a private Ontario-based company operating the Seagull Project.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding assay results, gas observations, exploration plans, and resumption of drilling. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove incorrect and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289771

Source: Anteros Metals Inc.