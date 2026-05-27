St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report that rush laboratory analyses of gas samples collected during the ongoing Phase 2 deep drilling program at the Seagull Property have confirmed the presence of hydrogen in all samples analyzed to date, with results ranging up to 6,500 ppm hydrogen.

Drill hole WM08-27EXT intersected a pressurized gas occurrence at approximately 825 metres depth within Archean Quetico metasedimentary rocks beneath the Seagull Intrusion. Geological review of the interval identified multiple fractures and joints associated with the gas-bearing zone, supporting an interpretation that gas migration is structurally controlled within the basement rock sequence.

Rush analyses from gas samples collected at the 825-metre interval of Hole WM08-27EXT returned a composition dominated by carbon dioxide up to 88.6%, with minor nitrogen up to 0.76% and up to 0.04% (400 ppm) hydrogen. Methane was absent from the analyzed samples.

A subsequent rush sample from Hole WM00-05EXT located 150 metres to the southwest has assayed 49.5% nitrogen, 44.2% carbon dioxide, 5.6% methane, and 0.65% (6,500 ppm) hydrogen gas.



The Company also reports that it has now vested its initial 20% interest in the Seagull Property and continues to advance work toward earning up to a 49% interest under the joint venture agreement.

As previously reported on May 15, 2026, drill hole WM08-27EXT encountered a gas occurrence at approximately 825 metres. The occurrence was intersected within Archean Quetico metasedimentary rocks beneath the Seagull Intrusion, within the broader depth range of the previously reported pressurized gas occurrence in RM26-01 during Phase 1 drilling. Subsequent geological review of the interval identified multiple small fractures and joints associated with the gas-bearing zone, supporting the interpretation that gas migration is structurally controlled within the basement rock sequence.

Drilling at WM08-27EXT advanced to approximately 1,200 metres depth before intersecting a subvertical diabase dyke in the Seagull Intrusion. The Company has elected to transition drilling operations to WM00-05EXT in order to utilize the most favourable drill orientation to test the primary, deep (estimated 1400m), low acoustic velocity geophysical target, termed "Big Blue", which is interpreted as a potential source area for the upper sequence gas occurrences observed at Seagull. The Company has therefore elected to transition drilling operations to WM00-05EXT, a historical drill hole previously extended by the Company to approximately 900 metres during Phase 1. WM00-05EXT is favourably oriented to test Big Blue to the west of the interpreted northeast-southwest trending subvertical dyke. WM00-05EXT is currently advancing at a depth of approximately 1,000 metres.



Prior to recommencing drilling at WM00-05EXT, the Company observed that the drill hole had repressurized to approximately 31 kPa at the top of casing. During Phase 1, WM00-05EXT had encountered minor gas occurrences while drilling between approximately 800 and 900 metres, and the observed repressurization is interpreted to be associated with this previously extended interval. This gas sample was collected and submitted for rush analysis with results reported above.

Laboratory analyses of the three gas samples collected during the Phase 2 program to date have returned hydrogen in each sample, with results ranging up to 6,500 ppm hydrogen. Hydrogen sulphide has not been detected in any samples analyzed to date. The analyses were completed by AGAT Laboratories Ltd., Calgary, Alberta, using standard gas analysis methods, with associated calculations based on GPA 2261, GPA 2286, GPA 2145, AGA #5 and TP-17.

Management notes that the sampled intervals represent upper sequence fracture-hosted zones encountered prior to targeting the deeper Big Blue target. Repeat gas occurrences observed across multiple drill holes at Seagull, including historical reports of pressurized gas encountered during earlier drilling campaigns, continue to support the interpretation of an active, structurally controlled fluid system within the Seagull intrusive complex and associated basement rocks.

The Company believes the gas occurrences confirm active migration through permeable basement-hosted structures associated with the Midcontinent Rift ("MCR") setting. The dominant presence of CO2 at Seagull bears a striking similarity to other noble gas occurrences in the deep, mantle-tapping MCR structure. Management believes the deeper portions of the Big Blue seismic target remain untested and continue to warrant further evaluation.

In addition to ongoing gas characterization work, selected drill core samples from WM08-27EXT have also been submitted for platinum group element ("PGE") and multi-element geochemical analysis as part of the Company's broader evaluation of the Seagull intrusive complex.

The Company notes that pressurized gas has been observed in multiple drill holes at Seagull, supporting the interpretation of a structurally controlled basement fluid system. Pressure readings may vary depending on hole conditions, timing, fluid column, and sampling methodology, and should not be interpreted as directly indicative of gas composition, volume, or commercial potential. Anteros intends to release a complete technical interpretation integrating geological observations, gas analyses, geophysical targeting, and assay data following completion of drilling and evaluation of the deeper, Big Blue target interval.

About Anteros Metals Inc.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing projects in Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions, targeting critical minerals relevant to the energy transition.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding gas observations, analytical testing, exploration plans, drilling progress, target horizons, planned hole depth, and future updates. Gas analytical results reported herein are preliminary, relate only to the samples tested, and should not be interpreted as indicative of gas composition, volume, continuity, source, reservoir characteristics, commercial potential, or future results. The Company has not completed sufficient work to determine the significance of the gas occurrences reported herein. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove incorrect and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Anteros Metals Inc.