Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+2.000% bisher - kommt jetzt der nächste Antimon-Trade? A2 Gold zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DH1A | ISIN: US43300A2033 | Ticker-Symbol: HI91
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 11:06
261,10 Euro
+0,89 % +2,30
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
258,10261,2013:43
258,10261,2013:43
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 13:00 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Roam Charging: Roam announces free 40-minute parking and discounted rates on rapid charging for EV drivers using Hilton Heathrow T5 chargers

PORTLAND, Ind., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roam has announced that electric vehicle drivers using its rapid charging points at the Hilton Heathrow Terminal 5 car park will now benefit from free parking for the first 40 minutes while charging.

The hotel, located on Poyle Road, features 10 ultra-rapid EV charging sockets delivering up to 300kW of power, enabling quick and convenient top-ups for drivers on the move.

In addition to free parking, Roam will also be offering drivers who use the rapid charging points throughout April a discounted rate of 59p/kWh to top up - a 7p/kWh saving on the standard tariffs. Just plug in anytime from 1st to 30th April to make the most of the discount.

All EV drivers using the site can simply turn up, connect and recharge without the need to register with the hotel, so long as they don't stay more than 40 minutes after entry.

The 40-minute grace period will make it cheaper, easier and more convenient for EV drivers to top up their vehicles while visiting the hotel or passing through the Heathrow area. By removing parking fees for short charging sessions, Roam aims to encourage greater use of the site's charging infrastructure and support the continued growth of electric vehicle adoption.

"Making EV charging simple and accessible is central to our purpose," said James Randall, CEO of Roam. "By providing free parking for the first 40 minutes at Hilton Heathrow Terminal 5, we're removing a cost barrier for drivers who need a quick charge while travelling or stopping nearby. We hope the discounted rate throughout April will also encourage drivers who might have chosen other points to give our rapid chargers a try. This latest update forms part of our ongoing efforts to improve the EV charging experience and deliver practical benefits for all drivers using our network."

Roam's charging points are available to customers on pay-as-you-go through contactless payments or via the Roam app, which can be downloaded for free here, providing reliable and easy access for EV drivers in the Heathrow area.

For more information about Roam and its charging locations, visit https://www.roamcharging.com/.

About Roam
Roam is dedicated to transforming the EV charging experience with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge charging solutions designed for drivers, businesses and communities. With a focus on accessibility, reliability and scalability, Roam provides smart charging stations, intuitive software, and customer-first services that empower the transition to electric mobility. From high-power public chargers to flexible commercial installations, Roam continues to expand its network and support the global shift toward cleaner transportation.

Through the Roam app, drivers can pay flexibly, track charging progress in real time and monitor their carbon savings.

For more information, visit https://www.roamcharging.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942120/Roam_Heathrow_T5_Rapid_Chargers.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942121/Roam_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roam-announces-free-40-minute-parking-and-discounted-rates-on-rapid-charging-for-ev-drivers-using-hilton-heathrow-t5-chargers-302724790.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.