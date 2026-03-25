Roam Charging: Roam announces free 40-minute parking and discounted rates on rapid charging for EV drivers using Hilton Heathrow T5 chargers

PORTLAND, Ind., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roam has announced that electric vehicle drivers using its rapid charging points at the Hilton Heathrow Terminal 5 car park will now benefit from free parking for the first 40 minutes while charging.

The hotel, located on Poyle Road, features 10 ultra-rapid EV charging sockets delivering up to 300kW of power, enabling quick and convenient top-ups for drivers on the move.

In addition to free parking, Roam will also be offering drivers who use the rapid charging points throughout April a discounted rate of 59p/kWh to top up - a 7p/kWh saving on the standard tariffs. Just plug in anytime from 1st to 30th April to make the most of the discount.

All EV drivers using the site can simply turn up, connect and recharge without the need to register with the hotel, so long as they don't stay more than 40 minutes after entry.

The 40-minute grace period will make it cheaper, easier and more convenient for EV drivers to top up their vehicles while visiting the hotel or passing through the Heathrow area. By removing parking fees for short charging sessions, Roam aims to encourage greater use of the site's charging infrastructure and support the continued growth of electric vehicle adoption.

"Making EV charging simple and accessible is central to our purpose," said James Randall, CEO of Roam. "By providing free parking for the first 40 minutes at Hilton Heathrow Terminal 5, we're removing a cost barrier for drivers who need a quick charge while travelling or stopping nearby. We hope the discounted rate throughout April will also encourage drivers who might have chosen other points to give our rapid chargers a try. This latest update forms part of our ongoing efforts to improve the EV charging experience and deliver practical benefits for all drivers using our network."

Roam's charging points are available to customers on pay-as-you-go through contactless payments or via the Roam app, which can be downloaded for free here, providing reliable and easy access for EV drivers in the Heathrow area.

For more information about Roam and its charging locations, visit https://www.roamcharging.com/.

About Roam

Roam is dedicated to transforming the EV charging experience with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge charging solutions designed for drivers, businesses and communities. With a focus on accessibility, reliability and scalability, Roam provides smart charging stations, intuitive software, and customer-first services that empower the transition to electric mobility. From high-power public chargers to flexible commercial installations, Roam continues to expand its network and support the global shift toward cleaner transportation.

Through the Roam app, drivers can pay flexibly, track charging progress in real time and monitor their carbon savings.

For more information, visit https://www.roamcharging.com.

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