

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $560.3 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $519.3 million, or $1.43 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $614.9 million or $1.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.0% to $1.80 billion from $1.50 billion last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $560.3 Mln. vs. $519.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue: $1.80 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.



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