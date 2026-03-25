OEM International AB: OEM International acquires Kokkolan Sähkö ja Automaatio Oy (KSA Oy) in Finland

OEM International has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Kokkolan Sähkö ja Automaatio Oy, located in Kokkola, Finland. The company is specialising in automation and electric products and solutions sales. The company has annual sales of EUR 3.6 million. OEM also holds an option to acquire the remaining shares.

"KSA Oy, operating since 2008, is well known for its high-tech brands, expertise, customer focus and reliable & prompt deliveries. This acquisition strengthens OEM's market presence in Finland; especially in Kokkola region and west-coast Finland creating opportunities for further business development," says Jörgen Zahlin, CEO and Group President of OEM International.

"With OEM International, we gain a long-term, stable, and financially strong owner. We look forward to continuing the company's development together with our new owners and to becoming part of a larger industrial group," says Michael Westman, CEO, of Kokkolan Sähkö ja Automaatio Oy.

Closing is scheduled for 13 April. The acquisition is expected to have a minor impact on OEM's earnings for the current year.

OEM International AB (publ)

Contacts

For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se.

About Us

OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 38 operating units in 16 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.

For more information see www.oem.se