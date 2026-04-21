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WKN: A3DLRF | ISIN: SE0017766843 | Ticker-Symbol: OEA1
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 08:25
12,680 Euro
-2,31 % -0,300
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OEM INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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OEM INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,66013,96016:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 14:00 Uhr
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OEM International AB: Interim Report

Q1 2026

First quarter of 2026

  • Incoming orders rose by 10 % to SEK 1,543 million (1,401) which is 5 % higher than net sales. Regions Sweden and Rest of Europe were the biggest contributors.
  • Net sales grew by 7 % to SEK 1,472 million (1,373). Organic growth was 5 % and acquisition contributed 6 %.
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 238 million (205) which is an increase of 16 % compared to corresponding period last year. The EBITA-margin was 16,2 % (14,9), positively impacted by higher gross margin and lower cost.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 96 million (164).
  • Profit per share amounted to SEK 1.34 (1.10), an increase by 22 %.
  • Five acquisitions were completed in Q1, contributing SEK 46 million in net sales. One additional acquisition was completed in April.

This information is information that OEM International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2026-04-21 14:00 CEST.

Contacts
For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se or the CFO, Rikard Tingvall, on +46 75-242 40 15, or via email at rikard.tingvall@oem.se.

About Us
OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 38 operating units in 16 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.
For more information see www.oem.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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