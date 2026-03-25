Original-Research: CENIT AG - from GBC AG
Classification of GBC AG to CENIT AG
Preliminary figures exceed the company's guidance; guidance for 2026 is slightly more conservative than expected
In our view, the outlook for 2026 is particularly significant. CENIT management forecasts revenue of at least €210.0 million and EBITDA of at least €18.0 million for 2026. Even though this formulation naturally represents a lower bound, these figures fall short of our previous expectations (previous revenue forecast: €221.4 million, previous EBITDA forecast: €22.2 million). Since we believe the company has taken a conservative approach in formulating its guidance (Dassault's 2026 software revenue forecast: +3% to +5%; SAP's 2026 total revenue forecast: +12% to +13%), we are revising our estimates downward for the current and upcoming fiscal years. We now expect revenue of €214.7 million and EBITDA of €19.8 million for 2026, and revenue of €227.6 million and EBITDA of €23.6 million for 2027 (previous estimate: revenue €233.2 million; EBITDA €25.0 million).
Based on the updated DCF valuation model, we have determined a new price target of €15.00 (previously: €16.00). We therefore maintain our BUY rating. We will provide a detailed overview of business performance in 2025, our forecasts, and the inclusion of a new forecast period (2028e) following the publication of the annual report on April 9, 2026.
You can download the research here: 20260325_CENIT_Comment_engl
Contact for questions:
Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
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Disclosure of potential conflicts of interest pursuant to Section 85 WpHG
and Art. 20 MAR The company analysed above has the following potential
conflict of interest: (5a,6a,7,11); A catalogue of potential conflicts of
interest can be found at: https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm
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Date (time) Completion: 25.03.2026 (1:00 pm)
Date (time) first transmission: 25.03.2026 (2:30 pm)
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2297680 25.03.2026 CET/CEST