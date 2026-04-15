Original-Research: CENIT AG - from GBC AG
Classification of GBC AG to CENIT AG
Focus on improving profitability likely to characterise the current financial year, earnings turnaround in sight
The basis for future development is a significantly increased order book (+15.3% to €93.5 million), a stronger focus on larger and higher-margin projects, and an optimised sales structure. In addition, structural trends such as cloud migration, rising recurring revenue and the growing importance of AI-supported solutions are providing further growth momentum. At the same time, management remains cautious due to external uncertainties and continued volatility in investment appetite. For the current financial year, CENIT AG anticipates revenue of at least €210 million and EBITDA of at least €18 million.
Our estimates are slightly higher, and we expect revenue to rise to €214.74 million and a significant improvement in EBITDA to €19.13 million. For the following years, we anticipate accelerated revenue growth of 6% per annum and a gradual expansion of the EBITDA margin to over 10%. This will be driven by economies of scale, the elimination of one-off effects and efficiency gains.
Management Change at CENIT AG: CEO Peter Schneck is stepping down from his position effective April 30, 2026, by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, after having played a key role since 2022 in driving the company's international expansion and growth strategy (including eight acquisitions) as well as increasing revenue to €209.5 million. Effective May 1, 2026, Martin Thiel, the current COO, will assume the CEO position, ensuring continuity in the strategic realignment. At the same time, the company is placing greater emphasis on areas such as profitability, consolidation, and operational excellence, particularly in light of the planned transition to the Scale segment of the stock exchange.
Using the DCF valuation model, we have determined a target price of €16.00 (previously: €15.00). We maintain our BUY rating.
You can download the research here: 20260415_CENIT_Anno_engl
Contact for questions:
Contact for questions:
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
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Disclosure of potential conflicts of interest pursuant to Section 85 WpHG
and Art. 20 MAR The company analysed above has the following potential
conflict of interest: (5a,6a,7,11); A catalogue of potential conflicts of
interest can be found at: https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm
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Date (time) Completion: 15.04.2026 (08:12 am)
Date (time) first transmission: 15.04.2026 (12:00 pm)
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2308510 15.04.2026 CET/CEST