ControlUp Collaborates with Intel to Integrate Intel Device IQ with ControlUp for Desktops

The solution combines real-time DEX analytics with silicon-level device intelligence to enable proactive, autonomous endpoint management above and below the OS-while maintaining device performance through Intel vPro-certified application validation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced a strategic collaboration with Intel that integrates Intel Device IQ into the ControlUp for Desktops and validation of ControlUp ONE as an Intel vPro Certified Application. Together, these milestones enable silicon-level telemetry, AI-driven on-device intelligence, and real-time DEX analytics to help organizations detect, contextualize, and remediate endpoint performance issues before they disrupt employee productivity.

With distributed and hybrid work now the norm, many performance issues that originate at the hardware level, like thermal stress or power inefficiencies, are hidden from traditional endpoint tools until user experience degrades. By combining Intel Device IQ on-device intelligence with ControlUp's real-time DEX analytics and automation, organizations gain end-to-end visibility and shift from reactive troubleshooting to proactive detection, contextual insight, and automated remediation of endpoint issues.

"Autonomous Endpoint Management starts with complete visibility and intelligent action," said Bob Johnson, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships, ControlUp. "With Intel Device IQ integrated into ControlUp for Desktops and our validation as an Intel vPro Certified Application, we extend our insight all the way to the silicon layer while ensuring optimized performance on Intel vPro-based PCs. This partnership helps customers eliminate blind spots, reduce support tickets, and protect productivity at scale."

"Employee experience is closely tied to device performance and reliability," said Carla Rodríguez, VP of Client Software Ecosystem at Intel. "By integrating Intel Device IQ with ControlUp's real-time DEX telemetry and validating ControlUp as an Intel vPro Certified Application, enterprises gain deeper insight into device health-including performance, responsiveness, and battery life. Together, we're enabling IT teams to take a more proactive approach to managing endpoints and delivering better employee experiences."

Closing the IT Visibility Gap with Real-time Silicon-Level Intelligence

Intel Device IQ provides continuous, non-intrusive telemetry and AI-driven analysis directly at the silicon layer to detect early indicators of performance degradation. ControlUp surfaces these signals, correlating hardware-level data with real user experience metrics including CPU, memory, battery, thermal, and network health.

This unified approach enables:

? Real-time detection of performance and power anomalies

? Correlation of hardware signals with user experience impact

? Automated, policy-driven remediation

? Active session protection during meetings and focused work

The result is more consistent device performance, fewer disruptions during critical work moments, and reduced support burden across enterprise fleets.

Intel vPro Certified Application Validation

As an Intel vPro Certified Application , ControlUp ONE has completed validation to help ensure efficient operation on Intel vPro platform-based PCs. This certification reinforces that the ControlUp solution is optimized for enterprise performance, enabling power efficiency and system responsiveness. Organizations benefit from improved battery life and power efficiency, lower CPU utilization and optimized background processing, better coordination with hybrid CPU architectures, and reduced system interruptions.

When combined with ControlUp's real-time experience monitoring, which collects key performance metrics every few seconds, IT teams gain immediate visibility into how device behavior affects productivity and can take action before users open support tickets.

To learn more about how Intel Device IQ and ControlUp for Desktops work together, visit controlup.com/solutions/intel .

About ControlUp

ControlUp is a leader in DEX, bringing together digital employee experience management and agentic AI in a single platform that evolves IT operations from reactive work toward Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM). By integrating real-time signals with guided decision-making and automated remediation, ControlUp helps IT resolve issues before they impact employees, reduce operational complexity, and consolidate fragmented toolsets. Organizations advance to a self-healing environment that operates more autonomously at scale. With ControlUp, IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and the digital workspace runs itself. Learn more at www.controlup.com.



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