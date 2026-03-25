Comcast and Seattle Sports Commission Bring Team USA Spirit to Veterans in Burien

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / As the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games capture global attention, a powerful local gathering in Burien highlighted the inspiring connection between elite adaptive athletes and the veterans in our own community. Comcast and the Seattle Sports Commission partnered to host a Paralympic Games Watch Party at the Northwest Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), bringing together Paralympic legends from Washington, local veterans, and community leaders to celebrate resilience, competition, and the transformative power of adaptive sports.

The event welcomed more than 40 attendees, including veterans from the VA Puget Sound Spinal Cord Injury Unit, leaders from Seattle-area sports organizations, members of regional chambers of commerce and business advocacy groups, and Seattle Sports Commissioners. Together, the group gathered to watch Team USA compete in Wheelchair Curling and to hear firsthand stories from athletes who have competed at the highest levels of adaptive sport.

Celebrating the Paralympic Movement

The event opened with remarks from Joy Cochran, President of Northwest Paralyzed Veterans of America, who welcomed guests and reflected on the organization's mission to empower veterans living with spinal cord injuries and diseases.

Comcast Vice President of Government Affairs Carl Gipson followed with remarks highlighting the company's longstanding commitment to accessibility and inclusive storytelling. He also shared Comcast's pride in serving as an Official Partner of Team USA and LA28, reinforcing the company's continued support for athletes and the global Paralympic movement.

"Sharing the Paralympic Games with the paralyzed veterans here today is especially meaningful because these athletes embody the same resilience, determination, and strength that we see in our veteran community," said Gipson. "We're proud to partner with Paralyzed Veterans of America and the Seattle Sports Commission to bring these inspiring moments to life and ensure veterans can experience the power of the Paralympic movement together."

Beth Knox, President and CEO of the Seattle Sports Commission, echoed the importance of adaptive sports in creating opportunities for recovery, independence, and connection within communities.

Stories of Perseverance from Paralympic Athletes

One of the highlights of the event was a fireside chat moderated by Alex Webster, Director of Sporting Events Development for the Seattle Sports Commission. The discussion featured former Washington athletes. Lindi Marcusen and Taylor Swanson, U.S. Paralympic Silver Medalists who shared personal reflections on their journeys as elite adaptive athletes.

Both athletes spoke candidly about how sport became a powerful force in their lives after life-changing injuries - helping them rebuild confidence, pursue new goals, and connect with a global community of athletes. They also emphasized the importance of visibility for Paralympic sports and the role events like this play in inspiring veterans who may be exploring adaptive recreation as part of their rehabilitation.

For many veterans in attendance, the stories resonated deeply. Several shared how watching Paralympic athletes compete serves as a powerful reminder that injury does not define a person's potential.

Experiencing the Paralympic Winter Games with Xfinity and Peacock

Following the conversation, guests gathered to watch Team USA compete in wheelchair curling using Xfinity's innovative technology.

With features and technology like Fan View and Multiview, Xfinity delivers customers the most innovative and immersive sports viewing experience available anywhere. Xfinity is the ultimate destination to watch every moment and every medal of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

To commemorate the occasion, Comcast distributed more than 50 Xfinity-branded Team USA gift bags to attendees, including PVA members and patients from the VA Puget Sound Spinal Cord Injury Unit.

Strengthening Community Through Sport

Beyond celebrating competition, the watch party served as an opportunity to strengthen connections between athletes, veterans, and community leaders across the region.

Adaptive sports continue to play a meaningful role in rehabilitation and community building for many veterans. By bringing together Paralympians and local veterans, Comcast created space for inspiration, shared experiences, and new opportunities for engagement.

As the Paralympic Winter Games continue, Comcast remains committed to helping audiences experience these remarkable moments-whether through community events like this one or through platforms like Xfinity and Peacock that bring the excitement of the Team USA directly to viewers at home.

Together with partners like the Seattle Sports Commission and Northwest Paralyzed Veterans of America, Comcast is proud to celebrate the athletes, stories, and communities that make the Paralympic movement so powerful.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/comcast-and-seattle-sports-commission-bring-team-usa-spirit-to-v-1151515