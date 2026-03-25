Wesco International: Wesco Recognized on Fortune's 2026 America's Most Innovative Companies List

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Wesco International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions, today announced it has been named to Fortune's 2026 America's Most Innovative Companies list, recognizing Wesco's disciplined approach to innovation and its continued focus on delivering value for customers through scalable solutions, operational excellence, and a strong culture of continuous improvement.

Fortune's annual list honors companies that demonstrate innovation across products, processes, and workplace culture. Wesco was recognized for embedding innovation across its enterprise-advancing digital capabilities, strengthening supply chain solutions, and enabling customers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly complex environment.

"This recognition reflects the focus and execution of our teams across the organization," said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO. "Innovation at Wesco is purposeful-it's about improving how we serve our customers, strengthening our operations, and positioning the company for long-term growth. Being named to Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies list is an honor, but it also reinforces our responsibility to keep pushing forward."

The full list and methodology for Fortune's 2026 America's Most Innovative Companies can be found at fortune.com.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Contact Information

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jennifer.Sniderman@Wescodist.com

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-recognized-on-fortunes-2026-americas-most-innovative-companies-l-1151525