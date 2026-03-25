

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swisscom (SCMN.SW) said Fastweb + Vodafone has given notice of termination of the Master Service Agreement with Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane, or INWIT. The decision to terminate the MSA stems from INWIT's tower costs being above market level. Fastweb + Vodafone confirmed that all actions undertaken are in full compliance with the Master Service Agreement, including the right to terminate the agreement with two years' prior notice, effective end of March?2028. Also, Fastweb + Vodafone has filed an action before the competent courts to assert its contractual right to terminate the MSA.



Fastweb + Vodafone will initiate talks with INWIT to agree on a migration plan that will span over multiple years as per the provisions of the MSA and to ensure operational continuity until and after March 2028.



Swisscom shares are trading at 698.00 Swiss francs, down 0.43%.



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