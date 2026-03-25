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WKN: A0NC7B | ISIN: US92826C8394 | Ticker-Symbol: 3V64
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 16:00
263,80 Euro
+0,42 % +1,10
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ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 15:26 Uhr
116 Leser
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Uphold Unlocks Crypto Spending Power with a Premium Visa Signature Credit Card

  • Accepted at 150 million merchants worldwide

  • Flexible, fixed-rate repayment terms

  • No annual fees, no credit checks

  • Benefits include airport lounge access, hotel upgrades, and purchase protection

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Uphold, the modern infrastructure provider for on-chain finance, has introduced access to a premium Visa Signature credit card that lets customers spend against their crypto holdings without having to sell.

Built on the Exactly Protocol's on-chain infrastructure, the credit card makes crypto work harder for customers on the Uphold platform. The card is free, has no annual fee, and requires no credit checks.

"Our customers are sitting on billions of dollars in untapped value," said Simon McLoughlin, CEO of Uphold. "Our new credit card changes that by allowing them to put digital assets to work in their everyday finances - buying groceries, booking flights, covering bills - all without having to sell the crypto they believe in."

Customers pledge BTC, ETH, or USDC, unlocking credit that can be repaid in up to eight fixed-rate installments directly from the Uphold app. The more crypto a customer holds, the more they can spend through the credit card.

The card is available instantly through the Uphold app and can be used seamlessly through Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The benefits rival those of more expensive cards, including airport lounge access, hotel upgrades at 900+ luxury properties, purchase protection, car rental insurance, and a 24/7 concierge service, among others.

The Exa Card is not available in all U.S. jurisdictions and is issued by a regulated entity. Exactly and Uphold are each a financial technology company and not a bank.

About Uphold

Uphold, is a financial technology company that believes on-chain services are the future of finance. It provides modern infrastructure for on-chain payments, banking and investments. Offering Consumer Services, Business Services and Institutional Trading, Uphold makes financial services easy and trustworthy for millions of customers in more than 140 countries.

Uphold integrates with more than 30 trading venues, including centralized and decentralized exchanges, to deliver superior liquidity, resilience and optimal execution. Uphold never loans out customer assets, except at customer request, and is always 100% reserved.

The company pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators; and is registered in the UK with the FCA and in Europe with the Bank of Portugal. Securities products and services are offered by Uphold Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

To learn more about Uphold's products and services, visit uphold.com.

About Exa

The Exa Card is built on Exa's financial infrastructure stack, which combines the Exactly Protocol a decentralized, non-custodial, open-source interest rate market with a backend layer that handles card issuance, compliance, and DeFi collateral management. This full-stack architecture enables users to spend wherever Visa is accepted while holding their crypto.

Media Contact Information

Kirsten Paul
Eureka Box
kirsten@eurekabox.net
https://uphold.com

SOURCE: uphold



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/uphold-unlocks-crypto-spending-power-with-a-premium-visa-signatu-1151432

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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