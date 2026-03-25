Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: ZF2) (OTC Pink: AUHIF) ("Advanced Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it intends to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary, to be named Silver Belle Resources LLC or such other name as the Company may choose, to manage its U.S. operations and hold the ownership of claims of the recently closed Nevada acquisition located in Eureka County.

Concurrently, the Company has entered into a formal agreement with ProDeMin USA LLC ("ProDeMin") to execute a comprehensive field work program and prepare a National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Technical Report") for the Silver Belle Project in Eureka County, Nevada ("Silver Belle").

Silver Belle consists of approximately 100 unpatented lode mining claims (2,000 acres) situated within the prolific Eureka mining district of Nevada, an area known for high-grade carbonate replacement deposit style mineralization and historic silver-lead-zinc production.

The Company has retained ProDeMin, a specialized geological consultancy led by Dr. Craig Gibson, to spearhead the Phase 1 exploration program. Dr. Gibson will serve as the Qualified Person for the project under NI 43-101 standards.

The Phase 1 program is scheduled to commence in mid-to-late April 2026 and will include:

Geological Mapping: Three weeks of detailed field mapping covering the claim block and surrounding areas.

Three weeks of detailed field mapping covering the claim block and surrounding areas. Systematic Sampling: Collection of 50 to 100 rock and soil samples for geochemical analysis.

Collection of 50 to 100 rock and soil samples for geochemical analysis. Advanced Field Tech: Deployment of field-portable XRF measurements and drone-acquired orthophotos and video.

Deployment of field-portable XRF measurements and drone-acquired orthophotos and video. Data Compilation: Integration of all new field data into a comprehensive GIS database.

Upon completion of the field work and receipt of assay results, ProDeMin will prepare the Technical Report, which will provide a thorough review of historical exploration data, a detailed geological description of Silver Belle, and recommendations for future drilling and resource definition.

"Finalizing our Nevada corporate structure and engaging a team of ProDeMin's caliber are essential steps in our 2026 strategy," said Arndt Roehlig, President and CEO. "Dr. Gibson's extensive expertise in high-grade mineralization will be invaluable as we modernize the data on Silver Belle and move toward a compliant technical foundation for the project."

The project is in one of Nevada's most productive carbonate-hosted mineral belts, proximal to several historic and modern mining operations. The Company believes the project demonstrates geological characteristics consistent with CRD-style mineralization and intends to conduct modern exploration, including geologic mapping, sampling and geophysical targeting, to evaluate the potential for high-grade replacement and feeder structures at depth.

A documented 1937 smelter return from the Silver Bell Mining Co. underscores the metal content of the project's underground workings. A 21-short-ton shipment sent to the Asarco smelter in Salt Lake City returned a silver grade of 1,611 grams per tonne (47 ounces per ton). In addition to silver, the shipment contained significant base metal concentrations, including 37 per cent lead, 10 per cent zinc and 1 per cent copper. The presence of 3,000 g/t antimony further confirms the project's position within the antimony-enriched portion of the Diamond range CRD belt, consistent with regional metallogenic zoning typical of large-scale systems.

The Company expects the Technical Report to be delivered approximately two months from the start of the program.

About ProDeMin

Based in Vail, Arizona, ProDeMin USA LLC provides specialized quality and technology-driven services for mineral exploration, focusing on project management, technical reporting, and field operations across North America.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD

Advanced Gold Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of Canadian gold and copper properties. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which it believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders. Visit www.advancedgoldexploration.com for more information.

Qualified Person

Dr. Craig Gibson, PGeo, an independent qualified person (QP) as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify all historic information on the property, particularly with regard to historical sampling, drill results and technical work provided by others. The qualified person assumes that sampling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the property but may not be representative of expected results.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Arndt Roehlig, President & CEO, Director

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289881

Source: Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.