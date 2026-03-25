Mag Magna Corp. Addresses Fraudulent Press Release

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Mag Magna Corp. (OTCID:MGNC) (the "Company"), a rare earth elements mining company, today advised that a press release (the "Fraudulent Release") titled "MGNC Announces Strategic Acquisition of Large-Scale Poultry Farming Enterprise to Accelerate Commercial Expansion and Revenue Growth" was, in fact, not authorized by the Company and is fraudulent on its face. As announced previously, the Company currently only engages in the rare earth elements mining business.

The Company advises that no person should rely on the Fraudulent Release and, further, the Company has demanded that the Fraudulent Release be stricken immediately by the relevant publishers thereof.

ABOUT MAG MAGNA CORP.

The Company engages in the rare earth minerals mining industry, having acquired its first mining properties in January 2026. The Company intends to acquire attractive undeveloped rare earth mineral mining properties and, thereafter, engage in the mining of the present rare earth minerals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, and projections about our future results, performance, prospects, and opportunities. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts or by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "potential," "should," "will," "will be," "would," the negative of these terms and similar expressions, but this is not an exclusive way of identifying such statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The Company will continue to file annual, quarterly, and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates specified in such filings or releases. Except as expressly required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after any such date, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this release or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by us, or on our behalf. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

Company Contact.

1-702-595-2247

sanghaharp1964@gmail.com

www.magmagnacorp.com

SOURCE: MAG MAGNA CORP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/mag-magna-corp.-addresses-fraudulent-press-release-1151571