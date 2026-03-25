Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights February 28, 2026 21 531 967 31 274 911

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 043 038, taking into account the 1 231 873 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

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Contacts:

JACQUET METALS SA