Regulatory News:
JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of theoretical voting rights
February 28, 2026
21 531 967
31 274 911
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 043 038, taking into account the 1 231 873 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
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Contacts:
JACQUET METALS SA
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