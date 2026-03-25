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WKN: A1H4S6 | ISIN: LT0000128415 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
25.03.26 | 19:44
0,885 Euro
-0,90 % -0,008
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LITGRID AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LITGRID AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7920,97819:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2026 15:54 Uhr
42 Leser
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Audited financial statements and management report of LITGRID AB for the year 2025

LITGRID AB, electricity transmission system operator, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania is publishing Company's audited financial statements, management report and the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31st December 2025.

Key financial indicators, EUR million20252024
Revenue431.1378.3
EBITDA48.960.5
Net profit34.249.0
ROE, percents13.019.7
Adjusted* EBITDA53.047.6
Adjusted* Net Profit37.734.3
Adjusted* ROE, percents14.313.8

*The adjustment of the profitability indicators is made due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by National Energy Regulatory Council. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of Council when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the Council-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which Council will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.

Attachments:

  1. Integrated annual report.
  2. The Independent auditor's report.

Contact person for a more detailed information:
Jurga Eivaite
Communications Project Manager
+370 613 19977, jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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