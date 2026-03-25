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WKN: A1XEH4 | ISIN: FR0011716265 | Ticker-Symbol: 74C
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 08:03
1,930 Euro
-11,06 % -0,240
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CROSSJECT SA Chart 1 Jahr
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1,8682,05019:44
1,9301,96819:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2026 18:06 Uhr
105 Leser
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CROSSJECT appoints Lionel Seltz as Chief Financial Officer

DIJON, France - 25 mars 2026 (06.00 PM CET) - CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), the specialty pharmaceuticals company developing emergency medicines based on its proprietary ZENEO® needle-free auto-injector platform, notably ZEPIZURE® for the emergency treatment of epileptic seizures, today announces the appointment of Lionel Seltz as Chief Financial Officer.

Before joining CROSSJECT, Lionel Seltz served as CFO North Europe at Antech Diagnostics, where he led finance across several countries within a large international healthcare organization. Prior to that, he held CFO and executive leadership roles in listed and high-growth healthcare and technology-driven companies, where he contributed to the structuring of organizations, the execution of strategic projects, the securing of financings and the strengthening of overall business performance.

Lionel Seltz joins CROSSJECT at a key stage in the Company's development, as it advances toward the registration and future commercialization of ZEPIZURE® and continues to unlock the broader potential of its ZENEO® platform. In his role as Chief Financial Officer, he will support CROSSJECT's next phase of growth, with a focus on financial strategy, financing optimization, operational performance, industrial scaling and international development.

Patrick Alexandre, Chief Executive Officer of CROSSJECT, said: "We are delighted to welcome Lionel Seltz to CROSSJECT at such a pivotal moment in the Company's development. Lionel brings a rare combination of international finance leadership, listed-company experience, strategic vision and operational discipline. Beyond his financial expertise, he also brings the broader leadership, execution mindset and transformation capabilities required to support CROSSJECT's next phase of development as an international specialty pharmaceuticals company. His track record in supporting growth, leading transformation and managing complex financing environments will be a major asset as CROSSJECT prepares for its next phase, including key regulatory milestones, industrial ramp-up and international expansion."

Lionel Seltz said: "I am very pleased to join CROSSJECT at such an important stage in its journey. The Company combines differentiated technology, strong pharmaceutical ambition and a clear strategic opportunity in emergency medicine, particularly with a view to its future development in the United States. I look forward to working closely with Patrick Alexandre, the Management Board and all CROSSJECT teams to support execution of the Company's priorities, strengthen its financial and operational capabilities, and help translate CROSSJECT's platform and pipeline potential into long-term value for patients, partners and shareholders, including through the successful preparation of future U.S. commercialization and sales."


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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