CROSSJECT announces initiation of coverage of its stock by Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group)

DIJON, France - February 2, 2026 (7:15 a.m. CET) - CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), the specialty pharmaceutical company that develops products for emergency situations based on its proprietary ZENEO® needle-free auto-injector technology. CROSSJECT is in the advanced stages of developing and registering ZEPIZURE®, an injectable for the treatment of epileptic seizures, and announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group). Coverage of CROSSJECT shares has been initiated with a study entitled "The needles will soon be nothing more than a bad memory" which includes a "Strong Buy" recommendation with a target price of €4.50-

CROSSJECT shares are now covered by:

- Alpha Value

- Invest Securities

- Maxim Group

- Oddo

- Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group)

CROSSJECT SA (Euronext: ALCJ;www.CROSSJECT.com) is an emerging specialty pharmaceuticals company developing medicines for emergency situations harnessing its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO® platform. CROSSJECT is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it has a $60 million contract* with BARDA. The Company's versatile ZENEO® platform is designed to enable patients or untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver a broad range of emergency drugs via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company's other products in development mainly include solutions for allergic shocks and adrenal insufficiencies, as well as therapies and other emergency indications.

* This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the US Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; BARDA, under contract number 75A50122C00031.