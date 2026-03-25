EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital as of March 25, 2026

Paris, 25 March 2026

Exail Technologies hereby publishes the total number of voting rights in existence and the number of shares making up its share capital as of March 25, 2026.

Date Number of shares in the capital Notional number of voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights* 25/03/2026 17.044.747 23.043.419 22.970.384

*The number of exercisable voting rights is calculated by excluding shares without voting rights. The 73,035 shares held by Exail Technologies on March 23, 2026 are not taken into account.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts : Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97180-exail-technologies_total-number-of-voting-rights-and-capital-on-25-march-2026.pdf