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WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 18:12
126,10 Euro
-0,47 % -0,60
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Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
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EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
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123,20128,4018:46
125,40126,8018:45
Actusnews Wire
09.04.2026 17:53 Uhr
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EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: New order for a DriX O-16 surface drone for subsea cable applications

News release

Paris, 9 April 2026

Exail Technologies announces a new order for a transoceanic DriX O-16 surface drone from OMS Group, an international civil player in digital infrastructure and subsea cables. This order follows an initial acquisition made in 2025 by the same customer and confirms the growing adoption of Exail's autonomous solutions for civil offshore applications.

The DriX O-16 will be deployed for survey missions related to subsea cable installation, including bathymetric surveys, route verification and the monitoring of telecommunications infrastructure. With an operational endurance of up to 30 days and a range of approximately 3,500 nautical miles, this surface drone enables long duration missions with a high level of accuracy. The DriX O-16 also fits into an operational model based on remote supervision, supported by the implementation of a remote operations center in Singapore.

Traditionally, these survey operations are carried out by large crewed vessels, often dozens of meters long, which are costly to operate and involve high energy consumption and substantial maintenance requirements. The use of the DriX O-16 makes it possible to perform these missions using an autonomous solution, reducing the carbon footprint of operations by up to 99%, while limiting human exposure at sea and optimizing operating costs. This new order illustrates the positive momentum in the civil surface drone market, where such systems are increasingly used to complement or replace certain roles traditionally performed by conventional vessels in offshore operations.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97514-cp_exail-technologies_drix-0-16-oms_en.pdf

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