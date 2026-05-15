EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Sale of the Exail Automation subsidiary

Exail Technologies announces the divestment of its Automation business in order to streamline its portfolio and improve the Group's profitability. This activity has been sold to its current managing director, with completion effective as of May 2026. It employs 16 people and generated €13 million in revenue in 2025.

Exail's Automation business, which is part of the Advanced Technologies segment, develops industrial solutions for production in the aerospace sector. It specializes in the design, integration and optimization of assembly lines, particularly for major aircraft manufacturers.

This activity currently has limited synergies with the Group's core businesses, which are focused on maritime drone systems and inertial navigation. It also carries specific risks related to the nature and cyclicality of industrial aerospace projects, resulting in a risk/return profile distinct from that of Exail's other activities.

After several years of negative contributions to the Group's results, Exail Automation returned close to break-even in 2025. In this context, the impact of the divestment on the Group's cash position is not significant.

This transaction, which was presented in advance to the employees concerned, received a favorable opinion from employee representatives. It provides the business with a framework better suited to its industrial constraints and specific cycle. The transfer to the current managing director, who is well recognized by both teams and customers, ensures continuity of ongoing projects and creates favorable conditions for its future development.

This transaction will enhance the profitability profile of the Advanced Technologies segment, while allowing the Group to concentrate its resources on its most strategic activities.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

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