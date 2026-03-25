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WKN: 887758 | ISIN: US2555191004 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
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DIXIE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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DIXIE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 18:26 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Dixie Group 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (OTCQB:DXYN) regarding results for 2025 Earnings Release on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for
Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
877-407-0989
Conference ID No. 13759592

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.
A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows:
877-660-6853
Conference ID No: 13759592

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of soft and hard surface floor coverings to higher-end residential customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, and Trucor brands.

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE: The Dixie Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-dixie-group-2025-earnings-release-and-conference-call-1151558

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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