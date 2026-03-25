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WKN: A2H6LX | ISIN: FR0013286259 | Ticker-Symbol: 3VG
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 10:52
3,020 Euro
+3,78 % +0,110
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THX PHARMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THX PHARMA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0303,13019:08
Actusnews Wire
25.03.2026 18:53 Uhr
95 Leser
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THERANEXUS: THX Pharma Announces the Publication of its Letter to Shareholders

Lyon, France - March 25, 2026, 6:30 pm CET - THX Pharma (Theranexus), an innovative biopharmaceutical company in the treatment of rare neurological diseases, today announces the publication of its letter to shareholders.

To download the newsletter, click here.

This letter is also available on the Theranexus website (link), in the Shareholders/Financial Documents section.

Theranexus invites its shareholders to register (link) to receive all company communications.

About THX Pharma

THX Pharma (Theranexus) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for rare neurological diseases. The company is developing in particular TX01, a new formulation intended for the treatment of Gaucher disease and Niemann-Pick disease type C, as well as Batten-1, a drug candidate targeting the juvenile form of Batten disease. TX01 is the subject of several licensing agreements with international pharmaceutical partners, including Exeltis and Biocodex, for its development and commercialization in different regions of the world. Batten-1 is covered by a global licensing agreement with Biocodex for its development and commercial exploitation. THX Pharma also has an innovative antisense oligonucleotide platform, co-developed with leading research laboratories, dedicated to the development of new therapeutic approaches for rare neurological diseases.

THX Pharma is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0013286259 - ALTHX).

For more information:
http://www.theranexus.com
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Contacts:

THX PHARMA
Christine PLACET
Chief Financial Officer
contact@thxpharma.com

FP2COM
Florence PORTEJOIE
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to THX Pharma (Theranexus) and its activities, including its prospects and product development. Theranexus believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, as they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and on various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the universal registration document filed by the company with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 29, 2025, under number D.25-0350, a copy of which is available on the company's website (www.theranexus.com), and on changes in the economic situation.



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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97200-thx_pharma_pr_letter_to_shareholder_march_2026_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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