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WKN: A40CGS | ISIN: US4618741098 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.03.26 | 14:42
7,350 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXOZYMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXOZYMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 21:14 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

eXoZymes to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call on Tuesday March 31, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-enhanced enzymes that transforms abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and novel medicines - announced the plan to host a webinar on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

CEO of eXoZymes, Michael Heltzen, will lead the call and will be joined by select members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer period.

Investors can pre-register for the webinar HERE.

On the day of the event, the live webinar can also be accessed through eXoZymes' investor relations website at https://exozymes.com/investor.

About eXoZymes
Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce highly valuable natural products, via a commercially scalable, sustainable, and abundant alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through bioengineering and AI to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and novel medicines.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

Learn more at exozymes.com.

eXoZymes Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "potential," or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of eXoZymes' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

eXoZymes contact
Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications
(858) 319-7135
press@exozymes.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/exozymes
https://x.com/exozymes
https://www.youtube.com/@exozymes

SOURCE: eXoZymes



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/exozymes-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-results-conference-call-on-tuesday-1151611

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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