U P D A T E -- Newmark Group, Inc.

This release has been updated to include new information provided by Newmark in the fourth paragraph: Cain has been a longtime Newmark client through Tony Gibbon, Managing Partner, Head of London Markets; the Company's global platform continues to create integrated client solutions and opportunities across segments, sectors and geographies.

Newmark Acts as Strategic Advisor for One Beverly Hills, an Ultra-Luxury Mixed-Use Development in Beverly Hills, CA

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