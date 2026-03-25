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WKN: A2H62G | ISIN: US65158N1028 | Ticker-Symbol: NMB
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 21:55
12,800 Euro
+2,40 % +0,300
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWMARK GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWMARK GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,60013,50022:44
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 22:24 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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U P D A T E -- Newmark Group, Inc.

This release has been updated to include new information provided by Newmark in the fourth paragraph: Cain has been a longtime Newmark client through Tony Gibbon, Managing Partner, Head of London Markets; the Company's global platform continues to create integrated client solutions and opportunities across segments, sectors and geographies.

Newmark Acts as Strategic Advisor for One Beverly Hills, an Ultra-Luxury Mixed-Use Development in Beverly Hills, CA

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2941835/One_Beverly_Hills.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1057994/Newmark_Group_Logo_v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newmark-acts-as-strategic-advisor-for-one-beverly-hills-an-ultra-luxury-mixed-use-development-in-beverly-hills-ca-302724908.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
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