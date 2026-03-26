

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Co. (SOL.AX) announced earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at A$2.303 billion, or A$6.289 per share. This compares with A$327 million, or A$0.983 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 65.9% to A$818 million from A$493 million last year.



Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$2.303 Bln. vs. A$327 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$6.289 vs. A$0.983 last year. -Revenue: A$818 Mln vs. A$493 Mln last year.



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