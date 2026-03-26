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WKN: A2QJA4 | ISIN: SE0014960373 | Ticker-Symbol: 7W71
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 16:47
12,200 Euro
-0,25 % -0,030
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWECO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWECO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,13012,21008:15
12,10012,18008:09
PR Newswire
26.03.2026 07:54 Uhr
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Sweco publishes Annual Report for 2025

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweco (NASDAQ: SWEC-B) concluded a strong year in 2025, solidifying its position as Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy. With 23,000 experts working closely with clients, Sweco delivered on its strategic priorities through organic and acquired growth, strengthened margins, improved efficiency and a strong employer brand.

Key financial highlights for 2025 include:

  • Net sales exceeded SEK 31 billion
  • EBITA increased 12 per cent year-on-year, adjusted for calendar effects
  • EBITA margin increased to 10.5 per cent
  • 13 acquisitions completed, adding approximately SEK 2.1 billion in annual net sales

Sustainability, resilience, demographic shifts and digitalisation continue to drive long-term demand for Sweco's consulting services and are areas where the company is well positioned. Throughout 2025, Sweco maintained a solid order backlog with stable demand across energy, water, environment, infrastructure as well as defence and security.

"2025 was another year of profitable growth for Sweco, and I want to thank our clients, employees and partners for making it possible. I'm proud that our expertise contributes to more sustainable and resilient cities and communities, and to a stronger Europe. During the year we saw increased investments in Europe's competitiveness through digital and AI development, national energy supply, critical infrastructure and defence capabilities," says Åsa Bergman, President and CEO of Sweco.

Sweco remains one of the industry's most attractive employers, with high employee satisfaction and declining voluntary turnover. In 2025, Sweco recruited 3,100 new experts and completed 13 acquisitions, welcoming approximately 1,500 additional experts to the company.

Sweco's client-focused approach was reaffirmed in the annual survey, achieving an average client satisfaction score of 8.8 out of 10.

Sweco's most material contribution to sustainable societal development is delivered through the 150,000 ongoing client projects across the private and public sectors. In its own operations, Sweco targets net-zero emissions by 2040 and aims to halve emissions by 2030 from a 2020 baseline. In 2025, the company reduced its climate footprint by 8 per cent compared with the previous year and 1 per cent compared with base year 2020.

This disclosure contains information that SWECO is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 26-03-2026 07:20 CET.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:
Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sweco/r/sweco-publishes-annual-report-for-2025,c4326321

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1356/4326321/4005820.pdf

Sweco Annual Report 2025

https://news.cision.com/sweco/i/sweco-asa-bergman-photo-mans-berg,c3523160

Sweco Åsa Bergman Photo Måns Berg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sweco-publishes-annual-report-for-2025-302725839.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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