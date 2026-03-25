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WKN: 578972 | ISIN: FR0000077919 | Ticker-Symbol: DCS
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 08:12
18,770 Euro
-0,53 % -0,100
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
JCDECAUX SE Chart 1 Jahr
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JCDECAUX SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,67018,74008:21
18,67018,75008:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2026 19:24 Uhr
19 Leser
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JCDecaux wins Rostock's exclusive street furniture advertising contract

JCDecaux wins Rostock's exclusive street furniture advertising contract

Paris, March 25th, 2026 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that Wall GmbH, a subsidiary of JCDecaux, has been awarded following a tender process the exclusive contract for analogue and digital advertising street furniture in the city of Rostock. Wall will renovate the existing Bus shelters and digitise the key locations in the city.

As the largest city in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, with 175,000 inhabitants, and a major Baltic Sea port, Rostock is a key economic and scientific hub in northern Germany. It is also home to the iconic seaside resort of Warnemünde, one of Germany's most renowned tourist destinations.

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "I would like to thank the Hanseatic City of Rostock for continuing our successful partnership which started 35 years ago a few months after the fall of the Berlin Wall. The decision to keep the existing infrastructure, subject to refurbishment, is a very good example of reducing CO2 emissions, especially in scope 3, which is critical for achieving our goal to reach Net Zero in 2050.-

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2025 revenue: €3,967.1m
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries
  • 1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 11,894 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes
  • JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
  • Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)
  • N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com
Join us on X LinkedIn Facebook Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department, Clémentine Prat
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 - clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations, Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 - remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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