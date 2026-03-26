Libra by Wolters Kluwer now live in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, expanding European footprint

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory today announced the launch of Libra by Wolters Kluwer, its purpose built legal AI workspace, in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. With this four country rollout, Wolters Kluwer completes its Eastern Europe expansion and further strengthens the European presence of Libra by Wolters Kluwer.

Libra by Wolters Kluwer brings together trusted, expertly curated legal content and advanced AI capabilities in a single, integrated workspace. The solution supports core legal workflows such as research, drafting, review, and analysis, helping legal professionals work more efficiently while maintaining high standards of quality, traceability, and compliance.

"The launch in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania marks an important milestone in the European rollout of Libra by Wolters Kluwer," said Viktor von Essen, CEO of Libra by Wolters Kluwer. "Following earlier launches in Western and Central Europe, Wolters Kluwer has now extended the availability of its legal AI workspace across nine European markets, responding to growing demand from law firms and corporate legal departments for secure, workflow integrated AI solutions tailored to the legal profession."

"With the introduction of Libra by Wolters Kluwer in Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia, we are setting a new benchmark for how legal AI should work: accurate, transparent, and built on trusted, authoritative legal content. Legal professionals in our markets are looking for AI solutions they can rely on in their daily work, and Libra delivers exactly that," added Balázs Réffy, Vice President and General Manager Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary

"Following the successful launch of Libra by Wolters Kluwer in Poland earlier this year, we are pleased to now make the legal AI workspace available to legal professionals in Romania. This expansion reflects our commitment to supporting lawyers with purpose built AI solutions that combine advanced technology with trusted legal expertise," said Adrian Mantoiu, General Manager Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory Romania

Libra by Wolters Kluwer is designed specifically for legal professionals. By combining AI technology with authoritative legal content, the workspace enables users to generate reliable outputs with verifiable sources, reduce manual effort, and minimize risk associated with generic AI tools. The solution supports confidentiality and compliance requirements, helping legal teams adopt AI with confidence.

This four country launch underscores Wolters Kluwer's continued realization of value from its November 2025 acquisition of Libra Technology as well as the company's continued investment in purpose built AI solutions for the legal market and its commitment to supporting legal professionals across Europe as the industry moves from experimentation with AI to productive, everyday use.

Wolters Kluwer's Legal Regulatory division enables legal and compliance professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence. Its expert solutions combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services to deliver better outcomes, advanced analytics, and improved productivity for customers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Frederick Assmuth

Director Branding Communications

Legal Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +49 2233 3760-7634

Email: frederick.assmuth@wolterskluwer.com

Magdalena Kotlarska

Senior Communications Specialist

Legal Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer

Email: magdalena.kotlarska@wolterskluwer.com