

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German chemical and consumer goods major Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY, HENKY, HEN.DE) announced Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OLAPLEX, a premium hair care brand, for $2.06 per share. The total transaction value would be $1.4 billion.



The deal has been unanimously approved by OLAPLEX's Board of Directors, and its controlling shareholder Advent has entered into a written consent to approve the transaction.



The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.



The acquisition is part of Henkel's purposeful growth agenda and aims to further expand hair care as a core category within its Consumer Brands business.



OLAPLEX premium channel hair care brand holds a portfolio of science-led, high-performance products. OLAPLEX's sales is split between the U.S. and key international markets. In fiscal year 2025, OLAPLEX generated around 370 million euros in sales and delivered a strong gross margin.



Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel stated, 'The planned acquisition of OLAPLEX is fully in line with Henkel's strategy to expand its portfolio through compelling, value-adding M&A activities. This transaction allows us to expand our presence in premium hair care. The brand creates compelling opportunities for future growth and innovation.'



On the XETRA in Germany, Henkel shares were trading at 63.40 euros, up 0.24 percent.



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