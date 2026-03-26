Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (FSE: 625) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an up to 10,000 metre diamond drill program at the Company's 3Ts Gold and Silver Project ("3Ts") in central British Columbia. Located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least nineteen known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths of up to 32 metres, have been identified, twelve of which remain untested by drilling. Several of the drill tested veins to date remain open along strike and at depth.

The Company recently announced a significant update to the mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the 3Ts Project in the fourth quarter of 2025 (see news release dated November 19, 2025). The updated resource estimate includes the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems, as well as the recently discovered Larry, Johnny and Ian veins systems. The updated estimate was prepared by SGS Geological Services group within SGS Canada Inc. under the supervision of a Qualified Person and in accordance with CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101. This estimate delivers both increased tonnage and the addition of an Indicated resource category, marking significant progress in the project development. The updated MRE includes 2.79 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.22 grams per tonne ("g/t") AuEq, representing approximately 378,000 gold-equivalent ounces of indicated resources, and 2.96 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.06 g/t AuEq, representing approximately 387,000 gold-equivalent ounces of inferred resources.

Table 1: Updated (2025) In-Pit and Underground Mineral Resource Estimate (see news release dated November 19, 2025)

Cut-Off* AuEq

(g/t) Type Classification Tonnes Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) AuEq

(g/t) Gold (Ounces) Silver (Ounces) AuEq (Ounces)* 0.3 In-Pit Indicated 2,218,000 3.01 81.94 4.07 217,000 5,843,000 290,000 2.0 Underground 576,000 3.72 83.87 4.77 69,000 1,553,000 88,000 TOTAL

2,794,000 3.18 82.35 4.22 286,000 7,396,000 378,000 0.3 In-Pit Inferred 968,000 2.71 67.80 3.56 84,000 2,110,000 111,000 2.0 Underground 1,994,000 3.35 75.93 4.30 215,000 4,868,000 276,000 TOTAL

2,962,000 3.14 73.27 4.06 299,000 6,978,000 387,000

Highlights of the Drill Program

Up to 10,000 metres drill program to focus on the expansion of the current resource as well as several new drill targets

Follow-up drilling to test along-strike and at depth extensions of the Ian, Larry and Johnny vein systems

First-ever drilling of newly identified exploration targets, including the Dobby Vein located east of the main 3Ts resource area

Multiple new targets, generated from exploration work undertaken in 2025, including geophysical surveys, soil geochemistry, prospecting and mapping will be drill tested during this program

2026 Resource Expansion and Exploration Strategy

In addition to testing new exploration targets, the program will focus on evaluating the potential extensions of several known high-grade veins, including the Ian, Larry, and Johnny vein systems. Previous drilling and resource work at the 3Ts Gold and Silver Project has demonstrated that these vein systems remain open along strike and at depth, and the upcoming drilling will target areas where geological modelling suggests potential for additional mineralized vein shoots. These targets represent opportunities to further expand the known mineralized footprint of the project while continuing to refine the Company's understanding of the structural controls on mineralization across the district.

During the 2025 field season, the Company completed an extensive exploration program comprised of ground geophysics, soil geochemical sampling, geological mapping, and prospecting across the project area. These programs identified several new structural and geochemical targets outside of the currently defined vein systems, and will be tested in the upcoming drill program, highlighting the continued opportunity for new discoveries across the property.

One of the key targets to be evaluated is the Dobby Vein, located 3 km east of the main 3Ts resource area. Surface prospecting and mapping at the Dobby Vein have identified quartz-sulphide vein mineralization, with historical grab samples returning values of up to 18.0 g/t gold and 178.0 g/t silver. The Dobby Vein represents a previously untested vein system within the broader mineralized district that hosts the Company's existing resources and multiple known veins.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289981

Source: Independence Gold Corp