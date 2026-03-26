Hytera Communications, a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions, unveiled the PNC660 450MHz MCX Smart Device an advanced mission-critical terminal for private 450MHz LTE and 5G networks at MWC Barcelona. Combining broadband voice, video, and data services with multi-layer security, the PNC660 450MHz enables reliable communications across wide operational areas while supporting evolving mission-critical broadband needs

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Hytera PNC660 450MHz MCX Smart Device for mission-critical 450 MHz networks.

The device has also been whitelisted by 450connect, validating its compatibility with dedicated 450MHz broadband networks and readiness for commercial deployment for power, energy providers, and other critical infrastructure.

Wide-Area Coverage with Dedicated 450MHz Networks

The 450MHz spectrum offers excellent propagation and building penetration, enabling wide-area coverage with fewer base stations. Many critical infrastructure operators deploy private LTE and 5G networks on Band 31 and Band 72 to ensure dedicated capacity for mission-critical communications. The PNC660 450MHz supports multiple QCI classes (65, 67, 69, 70), allowing precise quality-of-service prioritization so essential personnel can communicate even during network congestion. With eMBMS multicast support, group communications remain reliable and high-quality, extending traditional push-to-talk into broadband scenarios.

Multi-Layer Security for Mission-Critical Operations

Security is key to the PNC660 450MHz. Its multi-layer architecture spans hardware, bootloader, operating system, framework, and application layers. Sensitive operational data is protected through robust encryption, secure key management, and tamper-resistant design, ensuring information integrity even if devices are physically compromised. Centralized mobile device management enables secure configuration, application control, and compliance monitoring, providing a trusted platform for frontline personnel.

Real-Time Audio and Video for Situational Awareness

The PNC660 450MHz delivers 97 dB audio at 5 cm with AI noise cancellation, ensuring clear communication in substations, power plants, and transmission sites. Its 50 MP wide-angle camera with 6-axis stabilization and low-light optimization captures clear video and voices from up to 10 m away, supporting evidence collection and field monitoring.

With a single tap, frontline personnel can instantly switch from push-to-talk voice to live video streaming, transmitting real-time visuals to command centers without navigating complex menus enabling faster, more informed decision-making.

Optimized Performance and Field Reliability

Beyond audio and video capabilities, the PNC660 450MHz delivers seamless multitasking, low-latency performance, and rugged reliability. Its ruggedized design, long battery life, and operational modes tailored to different scenarios keep personnel connected and protected in harsh environments, while secure device management ensures operational control and compliance.

"We're proud that the PNC660 450MHz has been whitelisted by 450connect, confirming it's ready for reliable, secure mission-critical operations," said Leo He, Product Director at Hytera. "We'll keep investing in 450MHz technologies to offer the trusted communication tools frontline teams need."

For details about the PNC660 450MHz MCX Smart Device, please visit Hytera website.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions. Hytera has been serving worldwide users for over three decades with its innovative portfolio of two-way radios, PMR LTE convergent communications, fast-deploy communications, body-worn cameras, control room systems, and more.

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Contacts:

lele.yao@hytera.com