The Dixie Group Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Fiscal Year 2025

DALTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / The Dixie Group, Inc. (OTCQB:DXYN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 27, 2025.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, net sales were $63,487,000 or 1.4% below the net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 at $64,338,000. The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $3,001,000. This compares to a net loss of $7,198,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the fiscal year 2025, net sales for the Company were $257,429,000 or 2.9% below the net sales of $265,026,000 in the fiscal year 2024. The net loss from continuing operations on the year was $7,275,000 in 2025, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $12,210,000, or $0.83 per diluted share, in 2024. The net loss on the year was $7,615,000, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $13,000,000, or $0.88 per diluted share, in 2024.

Commenting on the results, Daniel K. Frierson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "In 2025, we continued to navigate through a challenging economic environment while staying focused on strategic internal initiatives. Our focus on higher-end flooring markets, operational efficiency and disciplined cost management enabled us to improve year over year gross profit margins and financial results despite ongoing softness in residential demand. We were forced to manage the unexpected implementation of "Liberation Day" tariffs and other tariff measures throughout much of 2025. We implemented price increases in order to mitigate the financial impact of the tariffs, however, the difference in timing of the tariffs and the price increases resulted in a negative financial impact on the year of approximately $1.4 million. Our total payment of IEPPA tariffs through March of 2026 was approximately $3.3 million.

As we closed out 2025 we implemented key drivers as part of a profit improvement plan for 2026 totaling $13 million in year over year improvements. These improvements range from price increases to reductions in selling expenses and administrative costs.

Throughout 2025 our sales and marketing strategy focused on our strengths in design and color through our Step into Color campaign. Through this initiative we have showcased colors in our standard palette that stands out from our competitors. We also launched an updated custom color program giving our retail and designer partners the ability to custom color any of our white dyeable nylon products. We are building on this momentum in 2026 through several key growth initiatives with our larger retail accounts and buying groups.

Our soft surface sales for both the fourth quarter and the year were down less than 1% from the year ago periods. We believe the industry was down approximately 4% for the quarter and approximately 5% on the year, both in comparison to the same prior year periods. Consequently, we continued to gain market share in the carpet market

during this difficult period. So far in 2026, our sales pattern is similar to the prior year with sales of soft surfaces down slightly but performing better than our hard surface products.

Despite recent reductions in interest rates, market conditions remain uncertain as the overall flooring industry continues to be negatively impacted by low existing home sales, delayed remodeling projects due to low consumer confidence and limited housing availability. Historically, such prolonged periods of decline in the flooring markets have been followed by several periods of strong growth driven by pent up consumer demand. We believe the actions we have taken position us well for long-term growth and value creation." Frierson concluded.

The gross margin for the fiscal year 2025 was 27.0% of net sales as compared to 24.7% in the fiscal year 2024. The year over year gross margin improvement was the result of reduced costs of raw materials and manufacturing operations. In the fourth quarter of 2025, gross margins were 27.0% compared to 21.7% in the same period of the prior year. Selling and administrative costs for the fiscal year were $67.7 million or $2.2 million lower than the prior year of $69.9 million. This was primarily due to lower spending on samples in 2025.

The Company's net receivables were $23.0 million at the end of the fiscal year 2025 compared to $23.3 million at fiscal year end 2024. Net inventories were $66.4 million, a decrease of $500 thousand from the fiscal year 2024 balance of $66.9 million. The total of the balances in accounts payable and accrued expenses increased by $8.9 million over the prior year. This increase was the result of timing of payments and extended terms with key vendors. Capital expenditures in 2025 were $598 thousand compared to $2.1 million in the prior fiscal year. Interest expense was $7.3 million in 2025 compared to $6.4 million in 2024. The year over year increase was primarily due to higher interest rates.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management and the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the levels of demand for the products produced by the Company. Other factors that could affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, availability of raw material and transportation costs related to petroleum prices, the cost and availability of capital, integration of acquisitions, ability to attract, develop and retain qualified personnel and general economic and competitive conditions related to the Company's business. Issues related to the availability and price of energy may adversely affect the Company's operations. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise.

THE DIXIE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited; in thousands, except earnings (loss) per share)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 NET SALES $ 63,487 $ 64,388 $ 257,429 $ 265,026 Cost of sales 46,335 50,430 187,880 199,515 GROSS PROFIT 17,152 13,958 69,549 65,511 Selling and administrative expenses 17,657 18,541 67,673 69,850 Other operating expense, net 352 59 1,209 200 Facility consolidation and severance expenses, net 200 555 549 1,327 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (1,057 ) (5,197 ) 118 (5,866 ) Interest expense 1,932 1,600 7,309 6,380 Other (income) expense, net (56 ) (15 ) 11 (7 ) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES (2,933 ) (6,782 ) (7,202 ) (12,239 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 17 (45 ) 73 (29 ) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (2,950 ) (6,737 ) (7,275 ) (12,210 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (51 ) (461 ) (340 ) (790 ) NET LOSS $ (3,001 ) $ (7,198 ) $ (7,615 ) $ (13,000 ) BASIC LOSS PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ (0.20 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.83 ) Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) Net loss $ (0.21 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.88 ) DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ (0.20 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.83 ) Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) Net loss $ (0.21 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.88 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 14,533 14,358 14,481 14,639 Diluted 14,533 14,358 14,481 14,639

THE DIXIE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,204 $ 19 Receivables, net of allowances of expected credit losses of $640 and $454 22,984 23,325 Inventories, net 66,370 66,852 Prepaid expenses 5,391 5,643 Total Current Assets 97,949 95,839 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 29,154 33,747 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 23,649 25,368 RESTRICTED CASH 3,865 - OTHER ASSETS 19,488 19,854 LONG-TERM ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 1,053 1,064 TOTAL ASSETS $ 175,158 $ 175,872 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 22,781 $ 14,884 Accrued expenses 16,043 15,057 Current portion of long-term debt 56,642 53,818 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,553 3,804 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 1,073 1,156 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 101,092 88,719 LONG-TERM DEBT, NET 25,096 28,530 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 20,200 22,295 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 16,651 16,712 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 3,321 3,398 Stockholders' Equity 8,798 16,218 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 175,158 $ 175,872

SOURCE: The Dixie Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-dixie-group-reports-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-t-1152117