Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento"), a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to provide an update on ongoing drilling activities at its 100%-owned Rodgers Cove Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Drilling at Rodgers Cove is progressing as planned, with a total of six (6) drill holes completed for 1,048 metres on the SG1 soil anomaly, as previously reported in the Company's March 4, 2026, news release. Four (4) of these holes have been logged and sampled, with shipment to the assay laboratory anticipated in the coming days.

Visible gold has been observed in drill hole RC26-001 (previously reported) and in drill hole RC26-004 at a depth of 72.41 metres. In addition, all four logged holes contain intervals of significant sulphide mineralization (estimated 1-10%), including chalcopyrite, pyrite, sphalerite, arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite, and boulangerite.

The Company has now mobilized the drill rig to the NG soil anomaly, located approximately 1.25 kilometres northeast of SG1, where drilling of hole RC26-007 has commenced. A total of seven (7) holes is planned at NG. As a result of encouraging early observations, the Company has expanded the current drill program from 1,500 metres to approximately 2,500 metres.

Figure 1. Visible gold in drill hole RC26-004

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*The presence of visible gold in drill core is considered encouraging; however, it should not be considered a definitive indicator of gold grade or continuity of mineralization. Visible gold observations are qualitative in nature and may not be representative of overall gold distribution within the drill hole or across the property. Analytical assay results are required to determine the actual gold content of the sampled intervals.

Bottom Brook Update

The Company also reports that a total of 377 core samples, including QA/QC samples, from four (4) of ten (10) completed drill holes at its Bottom Brook Project have been submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis. Additional samples will be submitted as core processing is completed. Assay results are expected within four (4) to six (6) weeks.

All core samples were saw-cut at the Bugden Exploration facility in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and securely bagged and sealed prior to shipment via Midland Transport to the laboratory.

The Company maintains a rigorous quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program, including the regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicate samples at a rate of approximately one QA/QC sample per ten (10) core samples.

Analytical methods include lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion followed by ICP and ICP-MS analysis. Mass balance checks are employed as an additional quality control measure. Fluorine analysis is conducted using fusion techniques and ion-selective electrode methods.

Management Commentary

"We are very encouraged by the continued presence of visible gold and consistent sulphide mineralization encountered in our initial drill holes at Rodgers Cove. Expanding the program to 2,500 metres and advancing drilling at a second target area reflects our growing confidence in the project's potential. We look forward to receiving assay results in the coming weeks, which will provide further insight into the scale and grade of mineralization."

About the Rodgers Cove Project

The Rodgers Cove Project is located in Gander Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador near the town of Rodgers Cove and less than 50km north of Gander, a town with a skilled workforce and an international airport. The property is located in a strategic position, as it is on tidewater and is accessible via forest access roads. There is also a nearby transmission line.

It has two mineral licenses totaling 6,500 hectares (260 claims) in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (CNGB), an area known for hosting multiple gold discoveries along major deformation zones. Located within the Exploits Subzone, along the Appleton and JBP Faults, key structural corridors associated with major gold systems.

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and rare earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit including the Bottom Brook Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290010

Source: Sorrento Resources Ltd.