Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento"), a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to announce that drillhole RC26-003 intersected a 14m thick interval with 2.19 g/t Au at the Company's Rodgers Cove Project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Highlights:

- RC26-003 intersected 14m of 2.19 g/t Au from 63m

- Open along strike, as well as up and down dip

- Assays for only four of thirteen holes reported

- Additional Assays expected in the coming weeks

- High grade gold intervals (up to 14.595 g/t over 0.5m) within broader mineralized zones

Gold mineralization primarily occurs in altered mafic dykes hosted within a quartz diorite. Locally, the quartz diorite also hosts gold and sulphide mineralization in quartz veins as well as in the groundmass.





Table 1. Compiled composites for drill holes RC26-001, RC26-002, RC26-003, and RC26-004.

*Indicates the presence of visible gold. Intervals are reported as core lengths. Currently, data is insufficient to determine true widths.

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Figure 1. Planned drill hole collars for holes RC26-001 through 005 overlain on a false colour heat map for Au soil anomalies.

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Figure 2. Cross section of drill holes RC26-001, RC26-003, and RC26-005 highlighting Au g/t assay values and host lithologies.

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Figure 3. Cross section of drill hole RC26-004 highlighting Au g/t assay values and host lithologies.

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Figure 4. Cross section of drill holes RC26-002, and RC26-006 highlighting Au g/t assay values and host lithologies.

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Figure 5. Core photographs indicating sample intervals with Au g/t assays for drill hole RC26-003 (63-77m).

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Table 3. UTM Drill collar coordinates. and drillhole details. Coordinates were collected using a Differential-GPS in UTM ZONE 21-NAD 83 CSRS.

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Management Commentary

"We are very encouraged by the results from drillhole RC26-003, which returned a broad interval of gold mineralization highlighted by 14 metres grading 2.19 g/t gold," said Alex Bugden, President and CEO of Sorrento Resources Ltd. "These results continue to demonstrate the scale and continuity of the Rodgers Cove system and suggest the presence of higher-grade zones within a broader mineralized envelope. With assays from only four of thirteen drillholes reported to date, we believe there is significant potential for further growth as additional assay results are received. The mineralization remains open in multiple directions, and we look forward to advancing our understanding of this emerging gold discovery."

QA/QC Commentary

Sorrento Resources QA/QC protocols were maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks, and duplicates within the sample stream at approximately one (1) in ten (10) samples. The drill core was cut in half with a diamond saw, with one half placed in sealed bags and shipped to the laboratory and the other half retained on site. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill through to submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Analytical testing was performed by Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador and delivered to the laboratory of Eastern Analytical in Springdale, NL, for crushing and pulverizing. Splits were analysed by Au 30 g fire assay and ICP-34 protocols.

The exploration results described herein are preliminary in nature and are insufficient to define a mineral resource. Further drilling is required to determine the continuity, geometry, and grade distribution of mineralization.

About The Rodgers Cove Project

The Rodgers Cove Project is located in Gander Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador near the town of Rodgers Cove and less than 50km north of Gander, a town with a skilled workforce and an international airport. The property is located in a strategic position, as it is on tidewater and is accessible via forest access roads. There is also a nearby transmission line.

It has two mineral licenses totaling 6,500 hectares (260 claims) in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (CNGB), an area known for hosting multiple gold discoveries along major deformation zones. Located within the Exploits Subzone, along the Appleton and JBP Faults, key structural corridors associated with major gold systems.

Qualified Person

Dr. Derek Wilton, a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and independent from Sorrento Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and rare earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit including the Bottom Brook Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Sorrento Resources Ltd.