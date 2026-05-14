Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento"), a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to announce that drillhole SRS26-006 intersected a 33m thick interval with 2.12% TREO (Total Rare Earth Oxides)* at the Company's Bottom Brook Project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Highlights:

SRS26-006 intersected 33m of 2.12% TREO from 69m (22.3% of the TREO is NdPr**)

SRS26-004 intersected 11m of 1.10% TREO from 93m (23.16% of the TREO is NdPr)

SRS26-001 intersected 18m of 1.51% TREO from 118m (23.37% of the TREO is NdPr)

Mineralization occurs in areas of low to moderate radioactivity within massive to semi-massive magnetite. The mineralization is hosted by a variety of lithologies including amphibolite, alkali-granite, and quartz-feldspathic igneous rocks. Higher grade intercepts are defined as containing > 1% TREO.

More assays are expected in the coming weeks. Once assays are received the company will begin metallurgical test work.

*Based on industry standards, TREO% includes Y2O3 contents.

**NdPr refers to a mixed rare-earth oxide or metal product composed predominantly of neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr), two light rare-earth elements commonly co-produced during rare-earth separation and widely used in high-strength permanent magnets.

The following tables and figures summarize the key results from Sorrento Resources' 2026 drilling program at the Bottom Brook Project. Table 1 highlights the best TREO% drill hole intersections identified to date, while Figure 1 illustrates the spatial distribution of both Sorrento's and historical Ucore LP drill holes across the project area. Figures 2 through 4 present representative cross sections defining the interpreted REE mineralized envelope using data from selected Sorrento and historical drill holes, providing insight into the continuity and geometry of mineralization. Table 2 details the concentrations of individual rare earth oxides within the strongest drill intercepts. Figure 5 includes representative core photographs from drill hole SRS26-006 with corresponding TREO% assay intervals. Lastly, Table 3 summarizes collar coordinates and spatial information for the ten holes completed by Sorrento during the 2026 drill campaign.





Table 1. Compiled composites for drill holes SRS26-001, SRS26-002, SRS26-004, and SRS26-006.

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Figure 1. Plan map of historic UCore Uranium Inc. drilling and Sorrento Resources Ltd. 2026 drilling. Historic drill hole collars are denoted by a red circle with a black dot in the middle and Sorrento's with a white circle with a black dot in the middle.

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Figure 2. Drill hole cross section for Ucore's drill holes LP07-11 and LP08-15 and Sorrento's drill hole SRS26-006.

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Figure 3. Drill hole cross section for Ucore's drill hole LP08-16 and Sorrento's drill holes SRS26-003 (assays pending), SRS26-001, and SRS26-002.

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Figure 4. Drill hole cross section for Sorrento's drill holes SRS26-005 (assays pending) and SRS26-004.

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Table 2. Breakdown of each individual rare earth oxide for drill holes SRS26-001, SRS26-002, SRS26-004, and SRS26-006. *Widths are reported as core lengths and not true widths. True widths are estimated to be approximately 70-90% of the core length.

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Figure 5. Core photographs indicating sample intervals with TREO % assays for drill holes SRS26-006 (69-102m).

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Table 3. UTM Collar Coordinates and drillhole details. Coordinates were collected using a Differential-GPS in UTM ZONE 21-NAD 83 CSRS.

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Management Commentary

"These early drill results represent an encouraging start to our 2026 exploration program," said Alex Bugden, CEO and President of Sorrento Resources. "The intersection of thick, near-surface REE mineralization, particularly in hole SRS26-006, supports our belief that Bottom Brook has the potential to host a significant rare earth system. We are anxious to receive further results and begin metallurgical testing."

QA/QC Commentary

Sorrento Resources QA/QC protocols were maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks, and duplicates within the sample stream at approximately one (1) in ten (10) samples. The drill core was cut in half with a diamond saw, with one half placed in sealed bags and shipped to the laboratory and the other half retained on site. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill through to submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Analytical testing was performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd., Ancaster, Ontario. Samples are finely pulverized to 95% passing 74 µm (200 mesh), fused with lithium metaborate/ tetraborate to ensure full mineral decomposition, and analyzed by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. A mass balance check is performed to ensure oxide totals fall within 98-101%, validating data quality and completeness.

The exploration results described herein are preliminary in nature and are insufficient to define a mineral resource. Further drilling is required to determine the continuity, geometry, and grade distribution of mineralization.

About the Bottom Brook Project

The Bottom Brook Project is made up of 16 mineral licenses comprising 606 individual, yet contiguous, claims for a total area of 15,150 hectares. It is located approximately 40km south of the City of Corner Brook which has a deep-water port, skilled workforce, and multiple service providers. The property is accessible via a network of secondary roads immediately adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. There is a transmission line which also runs through the western portion of the property.

Previously drilled high grade total rare earth oxide (TREO) from Ucore Uranium Inc. include:

4.37% over 5m

4.47% over 5.6m

8.19% over 2.00m

15% over 0.5m

11.02% over 1.05m

1.269% over 7.5m

The REE mineralization in Bottom Brook is characterized by monazite-enriched horizons.

Qualified Person

Dr. Derek Wilton, a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and independent from Sorrento Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and rare earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit including the Bottom Brook Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Sorrento Resources Ltd.