ZenaTech Inc.: ZenaTech to Present its Latest Drone Interceptors, Counter-UAS Defense System, ZenaDrone, and Zena AI Developments at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Industry Events

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its executive teams will participate in a series of high-profile investor conferences and meetings at major drone industry events during the coming months. These events bring together a variety of institutional investors, fund managers, family offices, retail investors, and defense and drone industry experts to explore innovative emerging investment opportunities, innovative companies, and the latest drone technologies.

ZenaTech's leadership team will be presenting at selected events and participating in curated one-on-one meetings where they will highlight the latest developments of the company's ZenaDrone AI-driven drone technologies, development of counter-UAS drone interceptors and defense system, and latest Drone as a Service (DaaS) business milestones.

Conference Details:

Private Investor Group Presentations, Washington, DC

ZenaTech executives have been invited to present to two groups of private investors which will include defense industry and drone industry influencers, at two prestigious venues in Washington D.C.

Date: April 7, 2026, | Venue: Private



Centri Capital Conference

Hosted by Centri Business Consulting at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, this exclusive, invite-only event connects emerging and high-growth companies with top institutional investors, family offices, and other capital markets professionals.

Date: April 14, 2026, | Venue: Nasdaq MarketSite, New York, NY

Website:https://centriconsulting.com/capital-conference/



Stocktwits Cashtag Awards 2026

ZenaTech is a sponsor of the 2026 Cashtag Awards hosted at the New York Stock Exchange which celebrates the innovators, companies, and market leaders shaping the future of investing. The event brings together retail investors, institutional participants, and market influencers.

Date: May 4, 2026, | Venue: New York Stock Exchange, New York, NY

Website:https://cashtag.stocktwits.com/

Market Movers Investor Summit

Powered by The Money Channel, this premier investor conference held on Wall Street in New York City will bring together public company executives, institutional investors, fund managers, and family offices for curated presentations, panels, and high-value networking across public markets and emerging growth sectors.

Date: May 4-5, 2026 | Venue: Bank of New York, New York, NY

Website:https://www.marketmoverssummit.com/

D. Boral Capital Global Conference

Hosted by D. Boral Capital, this curated investor forum held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City will assemble executives from emerging-growth public and private companies that will present and engage directly with institutional investors and strategic partners.

Date: May 7, 2026, | Venue: The Plaza Hotel, New York, NY

Website:https://dboralcapital.com/conference/

Xponential Conference

This annual event of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is a large global conference and exhibition displaying autonomy and uncrewed systems, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, operators, and innovators from across air, land, and maritime domains. ZenaTech's ZenaDrone will be displaying a selection of its drones at the exhibit booth, and management will present at the conference.

Date: May 11-14, 2026 Venue: Detroit, MI

Website:https://xponential.org/

LD?Micro Conference 2026

This marquee annual investment conference for small-and micro-cap public companies provides presenting companies with exposure to institutional investors, funds, family offices, and analysts through structured presentations, one-on-one meetings, and extensive networking, supporting visibility and growth.

Date: May 17-19, 2026 | Venue: Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Website: https://www.ldmicro.com/

To attend a presentation or book a one-on-one meeting with ZenaTech, please refer to the conference website links or contact the ZenaTech at investors@zenatech.com.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical applications for business, government and defense. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive speed, precision, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its DaaS business and global network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for surveying, inspection, maintenance, process automation, and defense applications.

Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for power washing and inspections use in commercial and government sectors, and the IQ Quad is for land surveys.

Contacts for more information:

Company, Investors, and Media:

Linda Montgomery

ZenaTech

312-241-1415

investors@zenatech.com

Investors:

Michael Mason

CORE IR

investors@zenatech.com

Safe Harbor

This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding ZenaTech's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000, IQ Square and IQ Nano; ZenaTech's ability to develop products for markets as currently contemplated; ZenaTech's anticipated cash needs and it's needs for additional financing; ZenaTech's intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech's expected business objectives for the next twelve months; ZenaTech's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech and other related risks ???and uncertainties disclosed under the ?heading "Risk Factors" ????in the Company's Form F-1, Form 20-F and other filings filed ???with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on EDGAR through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes ???no obligation to update forward-?looking ????information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-???looking information represents ?????managements' best judgment based on information currently available. ???No forward-looking ????statement ?can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. ???Accordingly, readers ????are advised not to ?place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ???information.?