Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets, announced the launch of a new franchise territory serving the Greater Halifax and Dartmouth region of Nova Scotia.

The new territory will be operated by Sheldon Bixby of Pevco Electric Inc., a well-established electrical contractor in the region. Operating as Stardust Solar Halifax, the new franchise expands Stardust Solar's presence in Atlantic Canada while strengthening the Company's growing North American installation network.

The Halifax Regional Municipality is the largest population centre in Atlantic Canada, with more than 480,000 residents across the Halifax-Dartmouth metropolitan area. The region's growing population, rising electricity costs, and strong solar fundamentals make it an increasingly attractive market for renewable energy adoption.

Nova Scotia receives approximately 1,800-2,000 hours of sunshine annually, while solar installations in the Halifax region can generate approximately 1,073 kWh of electricity per kilowatt of installed solar capacity each year, making solar energy both practical and economically viable for homeowners and businesses. Combined with electricity rates around $0.18/kWh and full retail net-metering programs, solar systems in the region can achieve payback periods of approximately 8-11 years, positioning Halifax as one of the stronger solar return-on-investment markets in Canada.

"Expanding into the Halifax-Dartmouth market represents another step forward in Stardust Solar's strategy to scale renewable energy solutions across North America," said Mark Tadros, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stardust Solar Energy Inc. "Atlantic Canada offers a strong opportunity for solar adoption, supported by rising electricity costs, favorable net-metering frameworks, and growing demand for energy independence."

"Our franchise model combines experienced local operators with Stardust Solar's national training, brand, and operational platform," Tadros added. "This approach allows us to scale solar deployment efficiently while building recurring revenue through franchise royalties, equipment supply relationships, and long-term customer engagement. Expanding into markets like Halifax supports our strategy to grow a distributed network of solar installation partners as we continue our global expansion."

Sheldon Bixby, Owner of Pevco Electric Inc. and new operator of Stardust Solar Halifax, highlighted the opportunity for solar growth in Nova Scotia.

"The Halifax and Dartmouth region is experiencing steady population growth and increasing energy demand, and more homeowners and businesses are looking for ways to control their electricity costs and transition to clean energy," said Bixby. "Partnering with Stardust Solar allows us to combine our local electrical expertise with a nationally recognized solar brand, accredited training programs, and proven installation systems. With Nova Scotia's strong net-metering policies and rising electricity prices, we are confident solar adoption will continue to accelerate across the region."

The Halifax territory marks another step in Stardust Solar's strategy to expand its installation network and build a diversified renewable energy platform. As electrification and digital infrastructure drive rising global electricity demand, distributed solar will play an increasingly important role in strengthening energy resilience. Through expansion into markets with strong solar fundamentals, Stardust Solar continues to scale its installation network, training programs, and solar infrastructure development platform.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

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Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.