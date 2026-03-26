Pan African Resources Plc - Results of General Meeting & Salient Dates
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26
Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited
under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability
Share code on LSE: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06
Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR code: PAFRY
("Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING AND SALIENT DATES
Pan African shareholders ( Shareholders) are referred to the announcement published on 17 February 2026 and the notice of general meeting and circular to Shareholders, dated 17 February 2026, relating to the proposed share capital reduction involving the cancellation of the Company's share premium account and the cancellation and extinguishment of certain shares in the Company's capital ( Capital Reduction) and the proposed amendment to the Company's Articles of Association. Expressions used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the announcement published on 17 February 2026.
- Results of General Meeting
Shareholders are advised that at the general meeting of Shareholders ( General Meeting) held on Thursday, 26 March 2026, all the special resolutions, as set out in the notice of General Meeting dated 17 February 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of Shareholders present or represented by proxy.
The total number of Pan African ordinary shares ( Shares) eligible to vote at the General Meeting is 2,333,671,529.
All resolutions proposed at the General Meeting, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:
Resolution 1: To approve the appropriation of profits as at 31 July 2024 to the payment of the 2024 final dividend
Shares Voted
1,468,683,523
62.93%
Abstained
0.01%
For
99.99%
Against
0.01%
Resolution 2: To cancel the Company's share premium account and to cancel and extinguish Shares bought back by the Company in July 2025
Shares Voted
1,468,557,711
62.93%
Abstained
0.01%
For
99.99%
Against
0.01%
Resolution 3: To implement other aspects of the share Capital Reduction
Shares Voted
1,468,572,854
62.93%
Abstained
0.01%
For
99.98%
Against
0.02%
Resolution 4: To amend the Company's Articles of Association
Shares Voted
1,468,517,621
62.93%
Abstained
0.02%
For
99.93%
Against
0.07%
Notes
- Percentages of Shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.
- Percentages of Shares voted for and against each resolution are calculated in relation to the total number of Shares voted in respect of each resolution.
- Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.
- Salient dates relevant to the Capital Reduction
Expected date of initial directions hearing of the Court
Wednesday, 15 April 2026
Expected date of Court Hearing to confirm the Capital Reduction
Tuesday, 28 April 2026
Expected effective date for the Capital Reduction
Wednesday, 29 April 2026
Note
1. The expected dates for the confirmation of the Capital Reduction by the Court and the Capital Reduction becoming effective are based on provisional dates that have been obtained for the required Court hearings of the Company's application. These provisional hearing dates are subject to change and dependent on the Court's timetable.
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
Rosebank
26 March 2026
Corporate information
Corporate Office
The Firs Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za
Registered Office
107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor
London, EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk
Chief Executive Officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Financial Director and debt officer
Marileen Kok
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Head: Investor Relations
Hethen Hira
Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company Secretary
Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
Joint Broker
Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
JSE Sponsor & JSE Debt Sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802
Joint Broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Joint Broker
Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)
Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800