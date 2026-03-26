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WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 09:06
1,520 Euro
-4,40 % -0,070
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5241,55815:59
1,5201,55415:55
PR Newswire
26.03.2026 14:36 Uhr
119 Leser
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Pan African Resources Plc - Results of General Meeting & Salient Dates

Pan African Resources Plc - Results of General Meeting & Salient Dates

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited

under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability

Share code on LSE: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING AND SALIENT DATES

Pan African shareholders ( Shareholders) are referred to the announcement published on 17 February 2026 and the notice of general meeting and circular to Shareholders, dated 17 February 2026, relating to the proposed share capital reduction involving the cancellation of the Company's share premium account and the cancellation and extinguishment of certain shares in the Company's capital ( Capital Reduction) and the proposed amendment to the Company's Articles of Association. Expressions used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the announcement published on 17 February 2026.

  1. Results of General Meeting

Shareholders are advised that at the general meeting of Shareholders ( General Meeting) held on Thursday, 26 March 2026, all the special resolutions, as set out in the notice of General Meeting dated 17 February 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of Shareholders present or represented by proxy.

The total number of Pan African ordinary shares ( Shares) eligible to vote at the General Meeting is 2,333,671,529.

All resolutions proposed at the General Meeting, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:

Resolution 1: To approve the appropriation of profits as at 31 July 2024 to the payment of the 2024 final dividend

Shares Voted

1,468,683,523

62.93%

Abstained
189,994

0.01%

For
1,468,660,030

99.99%

Against
23,493

0.01%

Resolution 2: To cancel the Company's share premium account and to cancel and extinguish Shares bought back by the Company in July 2025

Shares Voted

1,468,557,711

62.93%

Abstained
315,806

0.01%

For
1,468,524,279

99.99%

Against
33,342

0.01%

Resolution 3: To implement other aspects of the share Capital Reduction

Shares Voted

1,468,572,854

62.93%

Abstained
300,663

0.01%

For
1,468,260,620

99.98%

Against
312,234

0.02%

Resolution 4: To amend the Company's Articles of Association

Shares Voted

1,468,517,621

62.93%

Abstained
355,896

0.02%

For
1,467,468,182

99.93%

Against
1,049,439

0.07%

Notes

  • Percentages of Shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.
  • Percentages of Shares voted for and against each resolution are calculated in relation to the total number of Shares voted in respect of each resolution.
  • Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.
  1. Salient dates relevant to the Capital Reduction

Expected date of initial directions hearing of the Court

Wednesday, 15 April 2026

Expected date of Court Hearing to confirm the Capital Reduction

Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Expected effective date for the Capital Reduction

Wednesday, 29 April 2026

Note

1. The expected dates for the confirmation of the Capital Reduction by the Court and the Capital Reduction becoming effective are based on provisional dates that have been obtained for the required Court hearings of the Company's application. These provisional hearing dates are subject to change and dependent on the Court's timetable.

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Rosebank

26 March 2026

Corporate information

Corporate Office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered Office

107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor

London, EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk

Chief Executive Officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial Director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor Relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company Secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Joint Broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor & JSE Debt Sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802

Joint Broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint Broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800

© 2026 PR Newswire
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