Pan African Resources Plc - Results of General Meeting & Salient Dates

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited

under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability

Share code on LSE: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING AND SALIENT DATES

Pan African shareholders ( Shareholders) are referred to the announcement published on 17 February 2026 and the notice of general meeting and circular to Shareholders, dated 17 February 2026, relating to the proposed share capital reduction involving the cancellation of the Company's share premium account and the cancellation and extinguishment of certain shares in the Company's capital ( Capital Reduction) and the proposed amendment to the Company's Articles of Association. Expressions used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the announcement published on 17 February 2026.

Results of General Meeting

Shareholders are advised that at the general meeting of Shareholders ( General Meeting) held on Thursday, 26 March 2026, all the special resolutions, as set out in the notice of General Meeting dated 17 February 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of Shareholders present or represented by proxy.

The total number of Pan African ordinary shares ( Shares) eligible to vote at the General Meeting is 2,333,671,529.

All resolutions proposed at the General Meeting, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:

Resolution 1: To approve the appropriation of profits as at 31 July 2024 to the payment of the 2024 final dividend

Shares Voted 1,468,683,523 62.93% Abstained

189,994 0.01% For

1,468,660,030 99.99% Against

23,493 0.01%

Resolution 2: To cancel the Company's share premium account and to cancel and extinguish Shares bought back by the Company in July 2025

Shares Voted 1,468,557,711 62.93% Abstained

315,806 0.01% For

1,468,524,279 99.99% Against

33,342 0.01%

Resolution 3: To implement other aspects of the share Capital Reduction

Shares Voted 1,468,572,854 62.93% Abstained

300,663 0.01% For

1,468,260,620 99.98% Against

312,234 0.02%

Resolution 4: To amend the Company's Articles of Association

Shares Voted 1,468,517,621 62.93% Abstained

355,896 0.02% For

1,467,468,182 99.93% Against

1,049,439 0.07%

Notes

Percentages of Shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.

Percentages of Shares voted for and against each resolution are calculated in relation to the total number of Shares voted in respect of each resolution.

Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.



Salient dates relevant to the Capital Reduction

Expected date of initial directions hearing of the Court Wednesday, 15 April 2026 Expected date of Court Hearing to confirm the Capital Reduction Tuesday, 28 April 2026 Expected effective date for the Capital Reduction Wednesday, 29 April 2026

Note

1. The expected dates for the confirmation of the Capital Reduction by the Court and the Capital Reduction becoming effective are based on provisional dates that have been obtained for the required Court hearings of the Company's application. These provisional hearing dates are subject to change and dependent on the Court's timetable.

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Rosebank

26 March 2026