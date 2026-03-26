Sitowise Group Plc: Decisions of the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors

Sitowise Group Plc Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange 26 March 2026 at 14.30 pm EET

In the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors of Sitowise Group Plc held after the Annual General Meeting 2026, the Board of Directors elected Eero Heliövaara as its Chair and Rodolfo Zeidler as its Vice Chair.

In addition, the Board of Directors appointed members to its committees. Mirel Leino-Haltia was elected as the Chair and Eero Heliövaara, Elina Piispanen and Rodolfo Zeidler as the members of the Audit Committee. Eero Heliövaara was elected as the Chair and Tahwid Ali, Elina Piispanen and Tomi Terho as the members of the Personnel Committee.

The Board of Directors has assessed that, with the exception of Tahwid Ali, Rodolfo Zeidler and Tomi Terho, the members of the Board are independent of the company and its significant shareholders. Ali is partner and Zeidler is senior investment analyst in Paradigm Capital AG, the fund manager of Paradigm Capital Value Fund SICAV, that is Sitowise Group Plc's largest shareholder. Terho is a partner in Intera Partners Oy, the fund manager of Sitowise Group Plc's second largest shareholder Intera Fund III Ky.

Espoo, 26 March 2026

Sitowise Group Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Sanna Sormaala, CFO, Sitowise Group plc, tel. +358 50 452 5498

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.sitowise.com

About Sitowise:

Sitowise is a Nordic expert in technical consulting and digital solutions. Our mission is to engineer the foundation of Nordic resilience. We design infrastructure, buildings and cities that stand the test of time and change. We enhance society's operational reliability by developing critical infrastructure and ensure the sustainable use of the environment and natural resources. We operate in three business areas - real estate and buildings, infrastructure, and digital solutions - in Finland and Sweden. The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 189 million, and the company employs approximately 1,900 experts. Sitowise Group Plc is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange under the trading symbol SITOWS.