TOKYO, Mar 26, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation has developed long-range video monitoring technology which uses AI to analyze and record video streamed from locations 5 to 10 km away. This technology was developed in collaboration with Harada Laboratory at Kyoto University (hereinafter "Kyoto University"), Watanabe Laboratory at Waseda University (hereinafter "Waseda University"), and Oita Asahi Broadcasting Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "OAB"), as part of the Ultra-Coverage Beyond 5G Wireless and Video Coding through Japan-US-Australia R&D Collaboration project (*1) commissioned by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), Japan.This technology consists of long-range video transmission technology developed by Kyoto University, which enables the long-range 4K video transmission using a wireless transmission method based on very high frequency waves (VHF band), and Sharp's Dynamic Video Monitoring Technology, which recognizes the behavior of subjects in real-time without pre-training. Compared to conventional technologies, this new technology requires less preparation time for AI video analysis. In the future, this technology is expected to be utilized in a wide range of applications, including hazard detection and remote monitoring of disaster sites and evacuation shelters.To verify the effectiveness of this technology, Sharp conducted field tests in and outside Japan from March 2025 to January 2026 and demonstrated its applicability across various fields. In Japan, tests involving the monitoring of animal behavior at zoos and aquariums, as well as the streaming of live video from ships at sea were carried out. Overseas, a field test to monitor grazing cattle in remote areas has been conducted with Australia's national science agency, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).To further advance the wireless communication and video compression technologies used in the long-range video monitoring technology, Sharp is submitting proposals at international standardization conferences for wireless communication and video compression, aiming for adoption in Beyond 5G, the next-generation communication standard, and Beyond VVC, the next-generation video compression standard, both to be formulated as international standards. Furthermore, Sharp is committed to supporting digital transformation through long-range wireless communication and AI technologies, aiming to apply these solutions not only to animals and ships-as demonstrated in this proof-of-concept-but also to a wide range of fields, including transportation infrastructure and disaster response.1. 4K video transmission over long distances (5 to 10 km) by long-range video transmission technology which utilizes the VHF band2. Dynamic Video Monitoring Technology (an AI technology) identifies subjects without pre-training and records changes in situations and behavior, applicable to various video analysis tasks with a shorter preparation period3. Effectiveness confirmed through field tests in and outside Japan*1 Grant No. 05101- Key Features1. 4K video transmission over long distances (5 to 10 km) by long-range video transmission technology which utilizes the VHF bandWireless technologies used in mobile phones and other devices create coverage areas by densely deploying base stations at intervals ranging from several hundred meters to several kilometers, and transmit data between communication devices via these base stations. In contrast, the newly developed long-range video transmission technology utilizes VHF band wireless technology (*2) announced by Kyoto University, along with video compression and transmission technology. This enables the direct video data transmission between communication devices located 5 to 10 km (*3) apart, making it possible to transmit 4K video in locations where it is difficult to install base stations, such as remote islands, or within vast areas like ranches. Furthermore, since the new technology supports video transmission specification changes such as resolution and bit rate, the data transmission volume can be adjusted to suit the installation environment and intended use.*2 For more information on this technology, please refer to the Kyoto University press release (https://www.dco.cce.i.kyoto-u.ac.jp/ja/PL/PL_2025_06.html) (in Japanese).*3 Transmission range will vary depending on the communication environment and video content.2. Dynamic Video Monitoring Technology (an AI technology) identifies subjects without pre-training and records changes in situations and behavior, applicable to various video analysis tasks with a shorter preparation periodIn video analysis, conventional AI technologies required preparatory work-such as labeling training data with information on the type, behavior, and location of subjects such as animals-as well as pre-training of the AI, which made it time-consuming to start using the system. In contrast, Dynamic Video Monitoring Technology can be activated in a shorter preparation time by applying prompts (instructions for the desired actions) along with preprocessing (*4) and postprocessing (*5) to AI which handles images and languages.*4 The processing of data to enable the AI to reason efficiently.*5 The process of converting data output by the AI into a format that is easy for users to understand and utilize.Furthermore, by combining the Dynamic Prompt Technology (*6) developed in joint with this technology, the AI automatically generates prompts based on the video content. Voice narration and quizzes based on the analysis results can be automatically produced.The AI generates narration (text at the bottom of the screen) based on the video*6 A technology which automatically generates instructions for the AI based on inputted video and context.3. Effectiveness confirmed through field tests in and outside Japan.From March 2025 to January 2026, Sharp conducted field tests in and outside Japan for various applications to confirm, its effectiveness.About SharpFor more than 110 years, Sharp Corporation has been developing pioneering, world-first and industry-first products and technologies primarily in electronics. Based on its business creed "Sincerity and Creativity", the company has established its corporate slogan "In step with your future." and aims to create New Cultures through innovative products and services in every aspect of how people live and work.Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.