Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenabwehr im Fokus: DroneShield +15%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884884 | ISIN: FI0009000202 | Ticker-Symbol: KEK
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 11:01
19,300 Euro
+0,05 % +0,010
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KESKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KESKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,20019,37017:32
19,27019,35017:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2026 15:10 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kesko Oyj: Decisions of the organisational meeting of Kesko Corporation's Board of Directors

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26.3.2026 AT 16.05

In its organisational meeting held after the 2026 Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Kesko Corporation elected Esa Kiiskinen as its Chair and Timo Ritakallio as its Deputy Chair. The Board also elected members for its Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.

The Board elected Jannica Fagerholm as Chair, Timo Ritakallio as Deputy Chair, and Mervi Airaksinen as a member of the Audit Committee, and Esa Kiiskinen as Chair, Timo Ritakallio as Deputy Chair, and Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko as a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Based on the Board's independence evaluation, all Board members apart from Pauli Jaakola are independent of the company's significant shareholders. Jaakola is the Chair of Kesko's significant shareholder K-Retailers' Association. Of the Board members, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, Mervi Airaksinen, Jannica Fagerholm and Timo Ritakallio are independent also of the company. In its evaluation, the Board took into consideration the fact that in this current term of office, Jannica Fagerholm has been a member of Kesko's Board of Directors uninterruptedly for over 10 years. According to the evaluation, this does not compromise her independence of the company, and no other factors have arisen that would change the conclusion of the overall evaluation. Esa Kiiskinen, Pauli Jaakola and Jussi Perälä are not considered independent of the company, as they each control a company that has a chain agreement with Kesko.

The Board and Committee compositions meet the independence requirements of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code.

Further information is available from Lasse Luukkainen, Executive Vice President, Legal and Sustainability, tel. +358 105 322 818.


Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main news media
www.kesko.fi


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.