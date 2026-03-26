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WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 08:06
1,030 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
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RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0501,15018:59
Dow Jones News
26.03.2026 17:39 Uhr
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RM plc: 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements and 2026 Annual General Meeting

DJ RM plc: 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements and 2026 Annual General Meeting 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements and 2026 Annual General Meeting 
26-March-2026 / 16:03 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
26 March 2026 

RM plc 
 
("RM" or the "Company") 

2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements and 2026 Annual General Meeting 

RM announces that in accordance with Listing Rules 6.4.1 and 6.4.3, the following documents have today been submitted 
to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), where they will shortly be available for 
viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 

 -- Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2025 (the "Annual Report and Financial 
  Statements 2025") 
 -- Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting (the "Notice of AGM") 
The 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, 7 May 2026 at 142B Park Drive, Milton 
Park, Milton, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, OX14 4SE. 

Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025 and the Notice of AGM will shortly also be available to view 
on RM's website at https://www.rm.com/investor-hub 

In accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DTR") 6.3.5R(1A), the regulated information required 
under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025 as uploaded 
and available on the NSM and on the Company's website as noted above. 

For more information, please contact: 

Daniel Fattal 
 
Company Secretary 
 
RM plc  
 
dfattal@rm.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 422293 
EQS News ID:  2298764 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2298764&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2026 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.