Universal Music Group N.V.: UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP BOARD PUBLISHES 2025 ANNUAL REPORT AND AGENDA FOR 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The agenda for the 2026 AGM and the other meeting materials, including the 2025 annual report, are available at: https://investors.universalmusic.com. The 2025 annual report has also been filed with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

The 2025 financial statements, 2025 remuneration report and 2025 sustainability statement are included in the 2025 annual report.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V., visit www.universalmusic.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements with respect to UMG's financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy and plans. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'profit forecast', 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'probability', 'risk', 'target', 'aspiration', 'objective', 'will', 'endeavour', 'optimistic', 'prospects', 'outlook' and similar expressions or variations on such expressions or the negative of such expressions. Although UMG believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are related to factors that are outside UMG's control, including, but not limited to, UMG's inability to compete successfully and to identify, attract, sign and retain successful recording artists and songwriters, failure of streaming and subscription adoption or revenue to grow or to grow less rapidly than anticipated, UMG's reliance on digital service providers, UMG's inability to execute its business strategy, the global nature of UMG's operations, changes in global economic and financial conditions, UMG's inability to protect its intellectual property and against piracy, challenges related to generative AI, UMG's inability to attract and retain key personnel, UMG's restructuring and reorganization activities, UMG's acquisitions and other investments, changes in laws and regulations (and UMG's compliance therewith), and the other risks that have been described in the 2025 annual report. Accordingly, UMG cautions readers against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. UMG disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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