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WKN: A2P6WP | ISIN: SE0014504817 | Ticker-Symbol: K900
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 14:29
38,200 Euro
-0,88 % -0,340
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LOOMIS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOOMIS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,68039,14019:04
38,70039,18019:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2026 18:00 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Loomis AB: Johan Wilsby resigns as CFO of Loomis

Johan Wilsby has decided to step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer of Loomis AB and as a member of the Group Management Team to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Johan Wilsby will remain in his role during his six-month notice period and for an additional period into the fourth quarter as necessary to support an orderly transition. The specific end date will be confirmed at a later stage.


President and CEO Aritz Larrea comments:

"We thank Johan for his valuable contributions to Loomis. He has played an important role in driving development in the Group's finance function to support our strategic direction. That work will continue with undiminished momentum. We wish Johan all the best in his future endeavors."


CFO Johan Wilsby comments:

"It has truly been a privilege to serve as CFO of Loomis. This period has given me the opportunity to learn, deepen my understanding of Loomis and our operations, and collaborate with the fantastic leaders within the company. I believe Loomis is well-positioned for the future, with many opportunities ahead."

The process to appoint a successor has been initiated.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

For more information, please contact:

Aritz Larrea
President and CEO

Contact via:

Jenny Boström
Head of Sustainability and IR
jenny.bostrom@loomis.com
+46 79 006 45 92

Loomis offers secure and effective comprehensive solutions for managing payments, including the distribution, handling, storage and recycling of cash and other valuables. Loomis' customers are mainly financial institutions and retailers. Loomis operates through an international network of around 400 branches in 27 countries. Loomis employs around 24,000 people and had revenue in 2024 of more than SEK 30 billion. Loomis is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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