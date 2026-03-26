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WKN: A3E1GW | ISIN: BE0974464977 | Ticker-Symbol: 2NF
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 15:40
50,08 Euro
+1,81 % +0,89
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SYENSQO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYENSQO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,16049,34018:39
49,14049,33018:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2026 18:22 Uhr
109 Leser
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Syensqo SA: Syensqo notifies bondholders of the Redemption Price for its €500 million senior bonds

Regulated information

Syensqo notifies bondholders of the Redemption Price for its €500 million senior bonds


Brussels, March 26, 2026 - 6.15 pm CET

Following the publication by the Issuer on 27 February 2026 of a notice announcing Syensqo's decision to redeem all of the outstanding 2.750 per cent. Fixed Rate Bonds due December 2, 2027 (the "Bonds") on Tuesday 31 March 2026, the company today announced the total redemption price. The Bonds will be redeemed at an aggregate redemption price equal to the principal amount of 500,000,000.00 € plus accrued interest of 4,482,900.00 €.


In accordance with the Conditions of the Bonds, KBC Bank NV, in its capacity as Calculation Agent, has today determined the Reference Rate for the redemption (3.062%). KBC Bank NV has also computed the Make-whole Amount (100,000.00 € per 100,000 € Bond) and the Interest accrued on the Bonds to, but excluding, the Make-whole Redemption Date (896.58 € per 100,000 € Bond). The total redemption price (the "Redemption Price") is therefore 100,896.58 € per €100,000 Bond.

Linkto the notice published on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Full press release available here.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and healthcare applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations
media.relations@syensqo.com
Perrine Marchal
+32 478 32 62 72
Laetitia Schreiber
+32 487 74 38 07		Investors & Analysts
investor.relations@syensqo.com
Sherief Bakr
+44 7920 575 989
Robbin Moore-Randolph
+1 470 493 2433
Loïc Flament
+32 478 69 74 20
Eva Behaeghe
+32 474 49 23 50

Safe harbor
This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

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Attachment

  • 260326 - PR - Make whole Bonds 2027 Redemption price

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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